Travis Scott Sued By Woman Who Miscarried After Astroworld Concert Tragedy - Noise11.com

Travis Scott Sued By Woman Who Miscarried After Astroworld Concert Tragedy

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2022

in News

Travis Scott has been sued by a woman who allegedly suffered a miscarriage following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured as a result of a crowd crush during the first night of the music event at NRG Park in Houston, Texas last November. More than 275 civil wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits have been filed as a result.

On Thursday, editors at Rolling Stone also reported that Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens of Dayton, Ohio are suing Scott and promoter Live Nation, among others, for wrongful death.

In legal documents, Williamson alleged she was pregnant prior to the festival, but later lost the baby.

“While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child. In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.”

Williamson’s lawyers also claimed that there was inadequate security and medics in attendance.

Representatives for Scott and Live Nation have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The rapper’s lawyer has maintained he “did not know what was going on” in the crowd during his set.

Scott is set to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

