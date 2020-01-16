 Trent Reznor Is A Fifth Time Father - Noise11.com
Trent Reznor Is A Fifth Time Father

Trent Reznor is a father for the fifth time.

Reznor – who already has Lazarus, nine, Balthazar, eight, a four-year-old son whose name has not been made public, and Nova, three, with wife Mariqueen Maandig – admitted he hasn’t had much chance to process the news his band are to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s had a hectic few days due to the new addition to his household.

Asked if he knows who he’d like to have induct NIN into the hall, he said: “No. Like I said, this is still fresh information. And I just had a new baby over the weekend. Lots of action here… 2020 is starting off with a big bang.”

The 54-year-old rocker is still “in shock” with the Hall of Fame news because this was the third time Nine Inch Nails had made the shortlist so he was expecting to be disappointed again.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: “I’m pretty freaked out. I’m quite in shock.

“I’m actually quite surprised. When I look back at how Nine Inch Nails are received, it always seems like we fall between the cracks or we’re not in this category or ‘that thing’.

“I don’t know if it’s a defence mechanism, but I just assumed we’d stay in that category, so I’m pleasantly surprised to see us acknowledged. It feels pretty good.

“I’m kind of relieved because I figured that every year for the rest of my life, I’d have a new disappointment reminding me, ‘You’re not good enough.’ ”

Joining Nine Inch Nails in being inducted this year will be the late Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers and deceased rap legend The Notorious B.I.G.

Whitney, The Notorious B.I.G. – real name Christopher Wallace – and late Doobies drummers Michael Hossack and Keith Knudsen and every member of T. Rex – who were fronted by Marc Bolan – besides drummer Bill Legend will be inducted posthumously.

The six inductees beat the 10 other acts – Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motorhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy – who made it onto the ballot list but failed to get enough votes to make it through.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2, 2020 and will air live on HBO and the SiriusXM Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio station.

