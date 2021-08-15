 Tributes Flow for Nanci Griffith Who Has Died At Age 68 - Noise11.com
Nanci Griffith

Nanci Griffith

Tributes Flow for Nanci Griffith Who Has Died At Age 68

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2021

in News

Tributes are flowing for Austin singer songwriter Nanci Griffith who passed away at age 68 this week.

Nanci Griffith recorded 20 albums between 1978 and 2012. She retired from the music business in 2013 after her last album ‘Intersection’. Nanci won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1994 for her 10th album ‘Other Voices, Other Rooms’.

Nanci was the first person to record Julie Gold’s ‘From A Distance’. The song initially appeared on Nanci’s fifth album in 1987 ‘Lone Star State of Mind’. Bette Midler covered the song in 1990.

Griffith died on 13 August. Nanci requested that a cause of death is not announced until one week after her death.

Rosanne Cash

Ron Sexsmith

Tanita Tikaram

Darius Rucker

