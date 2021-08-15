Tributes Flow for Nanci Griffith Who Has Died At Age 68 - Noise11.com

Tributes are flowing for Austin singer songwriter Nanci Griffith who passed away at age 68 this week.

Nanci Griffith recorded 20 albums between 1978 and 2012. She retired from the music business in 2013 after her last album ‘Intersection’. Nanci won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1994 for her 10th album ‘Other Voices, Other Rooms’.

Nanci was the first person to record Julie Gold’s ‘From A Distance’. The song initially appeared on Nanci’s fifth album in 1987 ‘Lone Star State of Mind’. Bette Midler covered the song in 1990.

Griffith died on 13 August. Nanci requested that a cause of death is not announced until one week after her death.

Rosanne Cash

Sometime in the 90's, Nanci Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenter & I did a songwriter-in-the-round show at the Bottom Line in NYC. Nanci played 'Trouble in the Fields'. It was–is–stunning. Here she is, singing it with the great @momaura. #RIPNanciGriffith https://t.co/88cqRFRZRp — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) August 13, 2021

Ron Sexsmith

RIP the great Nanci Griffith RS pic.twitter.com/p2jhs28ubl — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) August 13, 2021

Tanita Tikaram

V sad to hear Nanci Griffith has died .I thought she was wonderful , a great live performer,storyteller songwriter with a unique soulful voice ❤️I owe her so much as I loved the sound of her records & was thrilled when she invited me to appear on one 🙏 She will be so missed ❤️ — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) August 13, 2021

Darius Rucker

Today i am just sad man. I lost one of my idols. One of the reasons I am in Nashville.She blew my mind the first time I heard Marie and Omie. And singing with her was my favorite things to do. Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies. https://t.co/LxybrFSHAh — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 13, 2021

