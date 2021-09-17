Trinidad Health Minister Debunks That Idiot Nicki Minaj - Noise11.com

Nicki Minaj’s bullshit claim that her brother’s friend got swollen testicles after taking the covid vaccine has wasted the day of Trinidad’s Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh.

Minaj’s crackpot tweet was sent to over 180 million of her social media followers. Instead of simply dismissing Minaj’s claim, the Trinidad Health Minister debunked it. He had too. She was spreading false information to millions of people.

Dr Deyalsingh the held a press conference to officially set the record straight on the moronic Minaj message. He said, “One of the reasons we could not respond yesterday in real time to Ms Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was true of false. Unfortunately we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. It is as far as we know in this point in time there has been no such reported side-effect or adverse event. And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday. As of now there is absolutely no such reported side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or none that we know of anywhere else in the world.

#BREAKING – Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh responds to swollen testicle claim made by Trinidad-born entertainer @NICKIMINAJ; says there is no such reported case in Trinidad & Tobago (TTT) pic.twitter.com/NNsc9EUTKP — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) September 15, 2021

Today Minaj has changed her topic. She is now mouthing off about “white supremist Presidents” but that’s a story for another day.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments