 Trinidad Health Minister Debunks That Idiot Nicki Minaj - Noise11.com
Trinidad Health Minister Debunks That Idiot Nicki Minaj

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2021

in News

Nicki Minaj’s bullshit claim that her brother’s friend got swollen testicles after taking the covid vaccine has wasted the day of Trinidad’s Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh.

Minaj’s crackpot tweet was sent to over 180 million of her social media followers. Instead of simply dismissing Minaj’s claim, the Trinidad Health Minister debunked it. He had too. She was spreading false information to millions of people.

Dr Deyalsingh the held a press conference to officially set the record straight on the moronic Minaj message. He said, “One of the reasons we could not respond yesterday in real time to Ms Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was true of false. Unfortunately we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. It is as far as we know in this point in time there has been no such reported side-effect or adverse event. And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday. As of now there is absolutely no such reported side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or none that we know of anywhere else in the world.

Today Minaj has changed her topic. She is now mouthing off about “white supremist Presidents” but that’s a story for another day.

