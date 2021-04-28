UB40 Rescheduled Their Rescheduled Australian Dates - Noise11.com

UB40 are determined to tour Australia after postponing their October 2020 tour and have finally settled on new dates for 2022.

The band and promoter for the tour now set for March 2020 and hopeful it will happen then. “We strongly encourage all ticket holders to hang on to their tickets, not just to this show, but to all upcoming tours they’ve had their hearts set on” said MJR Presents director Scott Mesiti. “Keep them on your fridge, or your calendar or your desk as a simple reminder that we’ll get through this, and when we come out the other side, there’s going to be some amazing live music waiting for us.”

International tours have been in chaos with the Under The Southern Stars tour due to start this week moved to March 2022 and November tours for Kiss and Guns N Roses questionable given the Australian governments failed roll-out of the vaccination process.

“We always look forward to trips down under, but we know it’s only a temporary delay, we will be back, said the band in a statement. “The most important thing is that we all stay safe and we’ll see you on the other side of this ordeal.”

40th ANNIVERSARY ‘FOR THE MANY’ TOUR

[Rescheduled Dates]

Thursday 17 March, 2022 – Nightquarter – Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday 18 March, 2022 – Eatons Hill – Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 19 March, 2022 – HOTA – Gold Coast, QLD

Tuesday 22 March, 2022 – Forum – Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 24 March, 2022 – Waves – Wollongong, NSW

Friday 25 March, 2022 – Bigtop – Sydney, NSW

Sunday 27 March, 2022 – Riverside Theatre – Perth, WA

