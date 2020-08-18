 UB40's Ali Campbell Has Spoken To His Brother Duncan Since Stroke - Noise11.com
UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Astro and Mickey Virtue

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Astro and Mickey Virtue

UB40’s Ali Campbell Has Spoken To His Brother Duncan Since Stroke

by Music-News.com on August 19, 2020

in News

UB40’s Ali Campbell hasn’t spoken to his brother Duncan since he suffered a stroke earlier this month.

Ali quit the band in 2008 to pursue a solo career. His brother Robin, a guitarist in the group, then invited Duncan to replace him.

Ali now performs under the name UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro, along with Astro (Terence Wilson), another member of the original band.

Robin subsequently accused Ali of ‘stealing’ the UB40 name and causing confusion among fans about which band is playing where and when.

Ali appeared on U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain this week and revealed he is still estranged from his ailing sibling.

When asked whether or not the brothers had made contact since Duncan’s recent health woes, The Red Red Wine singer shared: “I have no contact with him. I only get to hear what’s happened like everyone else, so basically I don’t know what’s going down… I know he’s recovering.”

News of Duncan’s stroke was shared on the band’s Instagram page in a statement, which read: “We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke,” and asked fans to respect Duncan and the family’s privacy as he recovered.

Duncan currently serves as lead vocalist in the official UB40 line-up, and Ali stated he has no interest in getting the original group back together.

“I was betrayed by them,” he insisted, “I stand vindicated. I’m just happy to carry on promoting reggae and my version of UB40.”

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro will hit the road next spring for The Unprecedented Tour, with six arena dates across the U.K.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink and Keith Urban Collaborate On New Urban Album

Keith Urban has unveiled the tracklisting for his upcoming record, 'The Speed of Now Part 1', which will be released on September 18th and include a duet, called 'One Too Many', with Pink.

8 hours ago
Biffy Clyro A Celebration of Endings
Biffy Clyro Finally Release ‘A Celebration of Endings’ After COVID Delay

Scotland’s Biffy Clyro have finally released their ‘A Celebration of Endings’ album, originally due in May but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

22 hours ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Has No Idea When Her Next Album Is Coming

Adele has told fans she "honestly has no idea" when her new album will be released.

1 day ago
Biffy Clyro A Celebration of Endings
Biffy Clyro Set For UK No 1 Album

Biffy Clyro lead an all-new Top 4 on today’s Official Chart Update, with the Scottish band gunning for their third UK Number 1 album.

1 day ago
Sia, music news, noise11.com
Sia Regrets Outing Herself As A Grandmother

Sia regrets announcing that her adopted son had become a father because it wasn't her "news to share".

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Albums” Taylor Swift ‘Folklore’ is Number One For Third Week

Taylor Swift becomes the first artist of 2020 to hold the No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for a third week, as her eighth studio album "folklore" is the top selling set again in Australia.

2 days ago
John Legend, Image, Ros O'Gorman
John Legend Is Making A TV Series About Himself

John Legend has drawn inspiration from his childhood for his new TV series.

2 days ago