UK Charts: Florence + The Machine 'Dance Fever' Is No 1 - Noise11.com

Florence + The Machine score their fourth UK Number 1 album with Dance Fever this week.

The group, fronted by Florence Welch, have previously hit the top spot with Lungs (2019), Ceremonials (2011) and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015). The band’s last record, High As Hope, peaked at Number 2 in 2018.

Kendrick Lamar’s fifth studio album, and first in as many years, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is a new entry at Number 2 this week. The most-streamed album of the week, the record achieves this position in the absence of a physical release. This becomes Kendrick’s fourth UK Top 10 album to date, following 2015 chart-topper To Pimp A Butterfly, 2016 LP Untitled Unmastered (7) and 2017 release DAMN. (2).

Ohio-formed rock duo The Black Keys enjoy their fifth UK Top 10 album with eleventh studio LP Dropout Boogie. The band, comprising Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, previously reached the Top 10 with 2011’s El Camino (6), 2014 release Turn Blue (2), 2019 record Let’s Rock (2014) and 2021’s Delta Kream (5). Dropout Boogie also enters the Official Vinyl Albums Chart at Number 3 this week.

Elsewhere, Bear’s Den score their second UK Top 10 album with Blue Hours (6). The album matches the peak of the British folk rock band’s 2016 release Red Earth & Pouring Rain. Blue Hours was also the most-purchased vinyl in independent record shops this week.

Rising three places to Number 10 this week, Olivia Rodrigo’s unstoppable debut SOUR celebrates a total of 52 weeks in the Top 20.

English rock band The Smile, comprising Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, boast a new Top 20 entry this week with debut album A Light For Attracting Attention (19), while The Rolling Stones’ Live at the El Mocambo becomes their 53rd UK Top 40 record.

Finally, following a comeback tour announcement and the release of their new single Charmer, N-Dubz re-enter the Official Albums Chart Top 40 with their Greatest Hits (38). The collection matches the chart peak achieved upon its initial release back in 2011.

