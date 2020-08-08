UK Charts: Taylor Swift Tops UK Chart For Second Week

Taylor Swift scoops Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for a second week with Folklore.

Boosted by an early release of the album on CD, Folklore holds on to the top spot with a lead of 3,500 chart sales over its closest competitor.

Folklore is now Taylor’s longest-reigning Number 1 album in the UK, her previous chart-topping albums, Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017) and Lover (2019) all held on to the top spot for just one week.

It means the new album by Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., A Hero’s Death, settles for second place after a strong start earlier this week. The band do however land at the top of this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Record Store Albums Chart. Over 60% of the album’s vinyl tally were purchased from independent record shops.

Also enjoying a Top 5 debut this week are Southampton horror punk band Creeper, who earn their highest chart position yet with Sex, Death & The Infinite Void at Number 5. Their 2017 debut album Eternity In Your Arms peaked at Number 17.

Alanis Morissette’s ninth record and first in eight years, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, debuts at Number 8, earning the musician her fifth Top 10 album and first in 16 years, since 2004’s So-Called Chaos.

New Wave band The Psychedelic Furs claim their fifth Top 20 with Made Of Rain at 13, their first album in almost 30 years, while Sir Paul McCartney lands at Number 14 with a reissue of his 1997 solo album Flaming Pie.

Finally, British-German composer Max Richter claims his first ever Top 40 album with Voices, entering at Number 26.

