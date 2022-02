Under The Southern Stars Playing Times Revealed - Noise11.com

Under The Southern Stars, with international acts Cheap Trick, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and Australian acts Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary, is set for lift-off in March.

The Under The Southern Stars playing times have now been revealed.

UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS 2022

PLAYING TIMES

Fri, March 11: Maitland Showground, Maitland, NSW

Gates: 3.00pm

Electric Mary: 3.50 – 4.20pm

Rose Tattoo: 4.45 – 5.30pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 5.55 – 6.40pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 7.00 – 8.00pm

BUSH: 8.30 – 9.30pm

Cheap Trick: 9.50 – 10.50pm

Sat, March 12: Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC

Gates: 1.30pm

Ben Hazelwood: 2.30 – 3.00pm

Electric Mary: 3.20 – 3.50pm

Rose Tattoo: 4.10 – 4.55pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 5.15 – 6.00PM

Cheap Trick: 6.30 – 7.30pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 8.00 – 9.00pm

BUSH: 9.30 – 10.30pm

Sun, March 13: JC Lowe Oval, Yarrawonga, VIC

Gates: 1.30pm

Ben Hazelwood: 2.30 – 3.00pm

Electric Mary: 3.20 – 3.50pm

Rose Tattoo: 4.10 – 4.55pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 5.15 – 6.00PM

BUSH: 6.30 – 7.30pm

Cheap Trick: 8.00 – 9.00pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 9.30 – 10.30pm

Wed, March 16: MCourt Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Doors: 3.55pm

Rose Tattoo: 4.55 – 5.40pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 6.00 – 6.45PM

BUSH: 7.05 – 8.05pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 8.25 – 9.25pm

Cheap Trick: 9.45 – 10.45pm

Fri, March 18: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Gates: 4.00pm

Germein: 4.45 – 5.15pm

Electric Mary: 5.35 – 6.05pm

The Black Sorrows: 6.25 – 7.10pm

Rose Tattoo: 7.30 – 8.15pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 8.35 – 9.20pm

Cheap Trick: 9.45 – 10.45pm

Sat, March 19: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Gates: 12.00 Midday

Ben Hazlewood: 1.30 – 2.00pm

Electric Mary: 2.20 – 2.50pm

Flyying Colours: 3.15 – 4.00pm

The Superjesus: 4.25 – 5.10pm

Rose Tattoo: 5.35 – 6.20pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 6.45 – 7.30pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 8.00 – 9.00pm

BUSH: 9.30 – 10.30pm

Sun, March 20: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Gates: 12.00 Midday

Dallas Crane: 1.30 – 2.00pm

Electric Mary: 2.20 – 2.50pm

The Badloves: 3.15 – 4.00pm

Killing Heidi: 4.25 – 5.10pm

Rose Tattoo: 5.35 – 6.20pm

Cheap Trick: 6.45 – 7.45pm

BUSH: 8.15 – 9.15pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 9.45 – 10.45pm

Tues, March 22: WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Doors: 4.00pm

Electric Mary: 4.55 – 5.40pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 6.00 – 6.45pm

Cheap Trick: 7.05 – 8.05pm

BUSH: 8.30 – 9.30pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 10.00 – 11.00pm

Wed, March 23: Quodos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Doors: 4.00pm

Electric Mary: 4.55 – 5.40pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 6.00 – 6.45pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 7.05 – 8.05pm

Cheap Trick: 8.30 – 9.30pm

BUSH: 10.00 – 11.00pm

Fri, March 25: Kings Beach Ampitheatre, Caloundra, QLD

Gates: 2.00pm

Electric Mary: 2.55 – 3.25pm

Rose Tattoo: 3.45 – 4.20pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 4.40 – 5.25pm

BUSH: 5.45 – 6.45pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 7.15 – 8.15pm

Cheap Trick: 8.45 – 9.45pm

Sat, March 26: Southport Sharks, Gold Coast, QLD

Gates: 1.30pm

Electric Mary: 2.55 – 3.25pm

Rose Tattoo: 3.45 – 4.20pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 4.40 – 5.25pm

Cheap Trick: 5.45 – 6.45pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 7.15 – 8.15pm

BUSH: 8.45 – 9.45pm

Sun, March 27: Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Gates: 2.00pm

Electric Mary: 2.55 – 3.25pm

Rose Tattoo: 3.45 – 4.20pm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 4.40 – 5.25pm

BUSH: 5.45 – 6.45pm

Cheap Trick: 7.15 – 8.15pm

Stone Temple Pilots: 8.45 – 9.45pm

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest