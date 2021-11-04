Vance Joy Announces 13 Date Long Way Home Tour For 2022 - Noise11.com

Vance Joy will head out on a massive 2022 Australian tour with special guests across the country.

Various shows will include The Rubens, Thelma Plum, Budjerah and Mia Wray as well as other acts from the start of the tour on September 17 through to late November.

“I’ve been talking about doing a tour like this one for years, so it’s incredibly exciting that it’s becoming a reality. I love touring in Australia and can’t wait to really explore the country on this extended tour, playing not just the cities but also the regional areas too.

“I’m also pumped that I get to go on the road with some of my favourite artists: The Rubens, Thelma Plum, Middle Kids, Budjerah and Mia Wray. It’s been way too long since I’ve been on tour in Australia so I cannot wait to re-connect with everyone again and play some new songs as well as the favourites.”

Vance Joy The Long Way Home 2022 Australian Tour

Saturday 17 September – Darwin Amphitheatre: Larrakia, Darwin, NT

With The Rubens, Thelma Plum, Budjerah and Mia Wray

Saturday 24 September – Munro Martin Parklands: Gimuy Walubara Yidinji Yirrganydji, Cairns, QLD

With Budjerah (Solo) and Mia Wray (Solo)

Friday 30 September – Riverstage: Meanjin, Brisbane, QLD

With Thelma Plum

Saturday 1 October – Queen Elizabeth Park: Yugambeh, Gold Coast, QLD

With The Rubens, Middle Kids, Budjerah and Mia Wray

Saturday 8 October – Patrick White Lawns: Nguunawal, Canberra, ACT

With The Rubens, Thelma Plum, Budjerah and Mia Wray

Saturday 15 October – Foreshore Park, Camp Shortland: Awabakal, Newcastle, NSW

With The Rubens, Middle Kids, Budjerah and Mia Wray

Saturday 22 October – Lardner Park: Gunaikurnai Country, Gippsland, VIC

With The Rubens, Middle Kids, Budjerah and Mia Wray

Saturday 29 October – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens: muwinina, Hobart, TAS

With The Rubens, Thelma Plum, Budjerah (Solo) and Mia Wray (Solo)

Saturday 5 November – Glenelg Beach: Kaurna, Adelaide, SA

With The Rubens, Middle Kids, Budjerah and Mia Wray

Saturday 12 November – Barnard Park: Wadandi Booja, Busselton, WA

With The Rubens, Middle Kids, Budjerah and Mia Wray

Saturday 26 November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl: Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung, Melbourne, VIC

With Thelma Plum, Budjerah and Mia Wray

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



