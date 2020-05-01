Victorian Government and Mushroom Group Launch Streaming Service Victoria Together

Michael Gudinski’s Mushroom Group has partnered with the Victorian Government to launch a new streaming entertainment service called Victoria Together.

The service, will feature music, comedy, film and arts content from music artists, art galleries as well as the Melbourne Zoo.

Episode 1 of Victoria Together will stream this Sunday 3 May at 7:30pm on both Facebook and YouTube. Mushroom will produce the music series ‘State of Music’ this week with Birds of Tokyo, Diesel, G Flip and James Reyne.

The Andrews government has announced a $2.5 million grants program to help content producers digitize their work.

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries said, “This digital offering will not only share Victorian creative content with more people – it will also help generate new opportunities for our creative industries hard hit by the pandemic.”

Premier Dan Andrews said, “nothing more Victorian” than watching a live gig”.

Listen to the new James Reyne song ‘Toon Town Lullaby’ here now.

