 Victorian Government Names Bonnie Dalton For Music Industry Liaison Role - Noise11.com
Victorian Government

Victorian Government Names Bonnie Dalton For Music Industry Liaison Role

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Bonnie Dalton, the general manager of the Victorian Music Development Office, has accepted a newly created position within the Victorian Government as Music Industry Liaison.

In the new role Bonnie will work on the design of government music support programs, develop industry resources and work with all sectors of the industry to restore public confidence in live music events.

The Victorian government recently announced $4 million in funding for the music industry to:

• $2.5 million for the development of new work which can be released now or be ready to launch or tour when restrictions are lifted.
• $1.5 million for training, professional and business development, and mentoring for music industry workers, including the many who work behind the scenes and have been heavily impacted.

In a statement, Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley said, “Victorians are massive fans of live music, but the people who make our music scene the envy of the world have been hit hard by this crisis.”

“We will continue to listen to, collaborate with, and support the industry to ensure it survives the shutdown, while working towards reopening and recovery. I look forward to Bonnie’s contribution to this effort.”

Bonnie Dalton says, “Over the past few months, we’ve witnessed so much resilience across the Victorian music community, navigating and adapting to this unprecedented situation.”

“I really care about the music sector and look forward to working together to shape the best opportunities for artists, businesses and audiences, and create new possibilities as we emerge from this crisis.”

Victoria has the strongest music economy in Australia. Melbourne now has the title of ‘the live music capital of the world’ with more venues per capita than any other city.

The Victorian government supports the Arts to the tune of $49.1 million to safeguard the state’s creative industries and jobs.

