 Victoria’s New Music Festival Is By The Pier - Noise11.com
Client Liaison

Client Liaison (photo supplied)

Victoria’s New Music Festival Is By The Pier

by Paul Cashmere on November 22, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Victoria has a new music festival for 2022. By The Pier will be held in March in Queenscliff.

The complete event will take place over three days featuring Vera Blue, Client Liaison, San Cisco, Julia Stone, Briggs, Electric Fields, Jarryd James, Harvey Sutherland, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill , Pierce Brothers, Sam Teskey, Didirri, Southern River Band,Telenova, Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Maple Glider, Bones & Jones, Cry Baby, Isabella Khalife, Hassall + Weekend DJs Chook & Moluck.

Director Andrew Orvis says ‘we’re super excited to see the return of music festivals and to be able to present such a stellar line up of Aussie artists for our inaugural event. We can’t wait to party in Queenscliff with you in March”.

Friday March 25
SAN CISCO
Electric Fields, Pierce Brothers, Sam Teskey
Bones & Jones, Cry Baby

Saturday March 26
CLIENT LIAISON, JULIA STONE, BRIGGS
Harvey Sutherland, Southern River Band, Telenova
Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Hassall

Sunday March 27
VERA BLUE
Jarryd James, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill, Didirri
Maple Glider, Isabella Khalife

Single day tickets will be available from $79 and Weekend tickets from $199.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alex The Astronaut by Jamie Heath
Alex The Astronaut Debuts New Music ‘Growing Up’

Alexandra Lynn (aka Alex The Astronaut) has a new video for her song ‘Growing Up’.

3 days ago
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Wolfmother Release Surprise New Album Rock Out

Andrew Stockdale popped out a surprise new Wolfmother album called ‘Rock Out’ today.

3 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly Releases Christmas Train Video With Vika Bull

Paul Kelly has released a video for his cover of The Bellrays ‘Christmas Train’ but he takes a backseat. The lead vocal is by Vika Bull.

3 days ago
Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera The Best Song for Post-Lock ‘Get Out Of The House’

Boom Crash Opera have a new live version of ‘Get Out Of The House’, coming on the same day Victoria drops most of its Covid restrictions.

3 days ago
Vince Melouney Tall Poppy Syndrome
Original Bee Gees’ Guitarist Vince Melouney Releases Christmas Song

Vince Melouney, the original guitarist for The Bee Gees, and Blondie’s Clem Burke have teamed up with some mates to form Tall Poppy Syndrome and gift you a Christmas song written by Robin Gibb.

5 days ago
The 2017 APIA Good Times tour with Joe Camilleri, Black Sorrows. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Live Music Kicks Off On With The Bellarine Music Festival

Premier Artists has a run of five live music events kicking off from 11 December on the Bellarine Peninsula.

6 days ago
Colin Petersen original Bee Gees drummer
Original Bee Gees Drummer Colin Petersen To Perform Best of the Bee Gees

Colin Peterson, the drummer for The Bee Gees in their early years, will perform The Best of the Bee Gees in 2022.

6 days ago