Victoria’s New Music Festival Is By The Pier - Noise11.com

Victoria has a new music festival for 2022. By The Pier will be held in March in Queenscliff.
The complete event will take place over three days featuring Vera Blue, Client Liaison, San Cisco, Julia Stone, Briggs, Electric Fields, Jarryd James, Harvey Sutherland, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill , Pierce Brothers, Sam Teskey, Didirri, Southern River Band,Telenova, Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Maple Glider, Bones & Jones, Cry Baby, Isabella Khalife, Hassall + Weekend DJs Chook & Moluck.
Director Andrew Orvis says ‘we’re super excited to see the return of music festivals and to be able to present such a stellar line up of Aussie artists for our inaugural event. We can’t wait to party in Queenscliff with you in March”.
Friday March 25
SAN CISCO
Electric Fields, Pierce Brothers, Sam Teskey
Bones & Jones, Cry Baby
Saturday March 26
CLIENT LIAISON, JULIA STONE, BRIGGS
Harvey Sutherland, Southern River Band, Telenova
Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Hassall
Sunday March 27
VERA BLUE
Jarryd James, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill, Didirri
Maple Glider, Isabella Khalife
Single day tickets will be available from $79 and Weekend tickets from $199.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook