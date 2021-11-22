Victoria’s New Music Festival Is By The Pier - Noise11.com

Victoria has a new music festival for 2022. By The Pier will be held in March in Queenscliff.

The complete event will take place over three days featuring Vera Blue, Client Liaison, San Cisco, Julia Stone, Briggs, Electric Fields, Jarryd James, Harvey Sutherland, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill , Pierce Brothers, Sam Teskey, Didirri, Southern River Band,Telenova, Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Maple Glider, Bones & Jones, Cry Baby, Isabella Khalife, Hassall + Weekend DJs Chook & Moluck.

Director Andrew Orvis says ‘we’re super excited to see the return of music festivals and to be able to present such a stellar line up of Aussie artists for our inaugural event. We can’t wait to party in Queenscliff with you in March”.

Friday March 25

SAN CISCO

Electric Fields, Pierce Brothers, Sam Teskey

Bones & Jones, Cry Baby

Saturday March 26

CLIENT LIAISON, JULIA STONE, BRIGGS

Harvey Sutherland, Southern River Band, Telenova

Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Hassall

Sunday March 27

VERA BLUE

Jarryd James, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill, Didirri

Maple Glider, Isabella Khalife

Single day tickets will be available from $79 and Weekend tickets from $199.

