 Vika and Linda To Release First Original Album In 19 Years - Noise11.com
Vika and Linda The Wait

Vika and Linda To Release First Original Album In 19 Years

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2021

in News

After many delays, the first Vika & Linda studio album of original songs. ‘The Wait’ ends a 19-year wait. It will be released on 17 September.

Linda Bull said in a statement, “It took us three times to make this record, it kept getting delayed,” Linda says. “And we’ve been waiting 19 years to make this record … Waiting for more songs. Waiting for the right opportunity.”

The songwriting credits for ‘The Wait’ come from a Who’s Who of Australian songwriters, Don Walker, Glenn Richards, Chris Cheney, Bernard Fanning, Kasey Chambers & Brandon Dodd, Ben Salter, Paul Kelly, Neil Murray & Matt Walker, Mick Thomas & Jemma Rowlands, and emerging talent Eva Seymour, daughter of Mark Seymour.

Two songs were released today. ‘Raise Your Hand’ features vocals by Linda, ‘My Heart Is In the Wrong Place’ is with Vika on vocals.

“As soon as we sing ‘raise your hand’, the hands go up in the crowd,” Linda says. “With all that’s going on at the moment, this song is relevant in so many ways. It’s anthemic – raise your hand, speak up, say what you want, don’t be ignored.”

Raise Your Hand (written by Kasey Chambers)

“My Heart Is In The Wrong Place’ “is one of those songs that everyone can relate to,” Vika says. “Sometimes you feel like giving up, but something in you just makes you keep pushing through. I think that’s why Linda and I have had such a long career – we’ve never listened to the knockers. We just keep pushing through.”

My Heart Is In The Wrong Place (written by Ben Salter)

Vika & Linda – The Wait
Album out 17 September 2021 through Bloodlines

The Wait tracklisting:
1. Raise Your Hand
2. Like A Landslide
3. Teeth
4. My Heart Is In The Wrong Place
5. Not The Same Girl
6. Since You’re Gone
7. Pigface And Calendula
8. I Miss You In The Night
9. Lover Don’t Keep Me Waiting
10. Hand Grenade
11. Rabbit Hole
12. The Long View

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Singer Brian Canham Pseudo Echo performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 13 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Canham Almost Chewed Up Lost Pseudo Echo Album In Cassette Player

Pseudo Echo’s recently released ‘1990: The Lost Album Demos’ was almost destroyed instead of being released.

10 hours ago
Marlon Williams
Marlon Williams Reschedules An Evening With … Tour

Marlon Williams has new Australian dates following the postponement of the ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’ tour.

13 hours ago
Pierce Brothers
Marysville Music Weekend Festival Line-up Revealed

The Marysville Music Weekend for the Yarra Valley on October is moving forward as planned.

17 hours ago
Art of Music
Announcement: Art of Music Dinner Postponed

Organisers of the Art of Music Dinner and Auction have announced that the event will be postponed until Saturday, 18 September 2021 due to the current COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

1 day ago
Icehouse, Iva Davies - Photo By Ros O'Gorman noise11.com images
Trip The Switch Festival With Icehouse July 3 Cancelled Due To #Gladyscluster

Queensland's Trip The Switch music festival set for Ipswich, Queensland next weekend is the latest victim of #Gladyscluster.

4 days ago
Justin Cosby
Inertia Music Co-founder Justin Cosby Dies At Age 50

Australian music exec Justin Cosby, co-founder of Inertia, has died at the age of 50.

4 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo
Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo Spends Fifth Week At No 1

It's a fifth week atop both charts for teenager Olivia Rodrigo with her track "Good 4 U" and it's parent album "SOUR", which is newly Gold (●) in sales.

5 days ago