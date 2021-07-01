Vika and Linda To Release First Original Album In 19 Years - Noise11.com

After many delays, the first Vika & Linda studio album of original songs. ‘The Wait’ ends a 19-year wait. It will be released on 17 September.

Linda Bull said in a statement, “It took us three times to make this record, it kept getting delayed,” Linda says. “And we’ve been waiting 19 years to make this record … Waiting for more songs. Waiting for the right opportunity.”

The songwriting credits for ‘The Wait’ come from a Who’s Who of Australian songwriters, Don Walker, Glenn Richards, Chris Cheney, Bernard Fanning, Kasey Chambers & Brandon Dodd, Ben Salter, Paul Kelly, Neil Murray & Matt Walker, Mick Thomas & Jemma Rowlands, and emerging talent Eva Seymour, daughter of Mark Seymour.

Two songs were released today. ‘Raise Your Hand’ features vocals by Linda, ‘My Heart Is In the Wrong Place’ is with Vika on vocals.

“As soon as we sing ‘raise your hand’, the hands go up in the crowd,” Linda says. “With all that’s going on at the moment, this song is relevant in so many ways. It’s anthemic – raise your hand, speak up, say what you want, don’t be ignored.”

Raise Your Hand (written by Kasey Chambers)

“My Heart Is In The Wrong Place’ “is one of those songs that everyone can relate to,” Vika says. “Sometimes you feel like giving up, but something in you just makes you keep pushing through. I think that’s why Linda and I have had such a long career – we’ve never listened to the knockers. We just keep pushing through.”

My Heart Is In The Wrong Place (written by Ben Salter)

Vika & Linda – The Wait

Album out 17 September 2021 through Bloodlines

The Wait tracklisting:

1. Raise Your Hand

2. Like A Landslide

3. Teeth

4. My Heart Is In The Wrong Place

5. Not The Same Girl

6. Since You’re Gone

7. Pigface And Calendula

8. I Miss You In The Night

9. Lover Don’t Keep Me Waiting

10. Hand Grenade

11. Rabbit Hole

12. The Long View

