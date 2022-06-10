 Vika Bull Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Vika & Linda Tour Postponed - Noise11.com
Vika Bull Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Vika & Linda Tour Postponed

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2022

in News

The Vika & Linda tour scheduled to start in Brisbane on 16 June has been postponed to August due to Vika undergoing emergency surgery.

Vika underwent the surgery on Wednesday and is currently resting. The new dates are designed to give her ample time to recover.

In a statement Vika & Linda said, “We were so excited to be able to finally embark on our tour! Under the circumstances we have made the difficult decision to postpone these shows for a few more weeks. Rest assured these new dates are already booked and we’ll be ready to go! Thank you to our fans for holding onto your tickets. We VERY much look forward to seeing your faces soon. Love, Vika & Linda”

No action is required by fans, who can just hold onto their tickets – all current tickets are valid for the corresponding new August dates, just show up with your current ticket to gain entry.

Vika and Linda Rescheduled Dates

Thursday 4 August
Previously Thursday 16 June 2022
Concert Hall, QPAC | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 5 August
Previously Friday 24 June 2022
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 6 August
Previously Friday 17 June 2022
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 10 August
Previously Wednesday 22 June 2022
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

** For further updates on shows in Gold Coast, Hobart, Launceston, Thirroul, Canberra and Wagga Wagga (not Frontier Touring shows), please head to vikaandlinda.com

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

