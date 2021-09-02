Watch An American Dude Nick Wilson Listening To Jimmy Barnes and John Farnham For The First Time - Noise11.com

Every Australian needs to check out this Nick Wilson dude from America listening to Jimmy Barnes and John Farnham for the very first time.

Barnes and Farnham song is their cover of Sam and Dave’s US soul hit ‘When Something Is Wrong With My Baby’. It was released on Jimmy’s 1991 album ‘Soul Deep’. Sam and Dave released their version of the song written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter in 1967.

Nick has a channel called ThatSingerReacts on YouTube and he has over 70,000 subscribers. That’s not too shabby. Being American, its understandable that he has never heard of Jimmy Barnes or John Farnham, despite them being the two biggest male vocalists of all-time in Australia.

“You didn’t tell me that they had soul like this. This is my kind of music,” Nick reacts hearing Jimmy for the first time.

“Oh he can sing. Who is these guys,” he says. “Yeah yeah yeah, this is my type of music right here.”

“Who are these guys, where are they from, what’s the group. I know what kind of music I like…The great growl is what gets me, period”.

He concludes, “I’m not going to lie to you. That was one of the best four minutes and 59 seconds that I’ve had on my channel.”

Watch Nick here:

But wait. There’s more. Then Nick is directed to John Farnham’s performance of ‘Help’ with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra released in 1989.

Watch his reaction to Farnham:

For our American friends who may be as perplexed as Nick Wilson, John Farnham and Jimmy Barnes are Australia’s most successful recording artists of all-time yet both have someone managed to go unnoticed in the USA.

Farnham’s 1986 album ‘Whispering Jack’ is the second biggest selling album of all-time in Australia. Jimmy Barnes has had more number albums in Australia than any other artist (Five with Cold Chisel and 13 solo).

And for further reactions from Nick Wilson hit up his Patreon page.

https://www.patreon.com/ThatSingersPatreon

