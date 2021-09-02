 Watch An American Dude Nick Wilson Listening To Jimmy Barnes and John Farnham For The First Time - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman

Watch An American Dude Nick Wilson Listening To Jimmy Barnes and John Farnham For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on September 2, 2021

in News

Every Australian needs to check out this Nick Wilson dude from America listening to Jimmy Barnes and John Farnham for the very first time.

Barnes and Farnham song is their cover of Sam and Dave’s US soul hit ‘When Something Is Wrong With My Baby’. It was released on Jimmy’s 1991 album ‘Soul Deep’. Sam and Dave released their version of the song written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter in 1967.

Nick has a channel called ThatSingerReacts on YouTube and he has over 70,000 subscribers. That’s not too shabby. Being American, its understandable that he has never heard of Jimmy Barnes or John Farnham, despite them being the two biggest male vocalists of all-time in Australia.

“You didn’t tell me that they had soul like this. This is my kind of music,” Nick reacts hearing Jimmy for the first time.

“Oh he can sing. Who is these guys,” he says. “Yeah yeah yeah, this is my type of music right here.”

“Who are these guys, where are they from, what’s the group. I know what kind of music I like…The great growl is what gets me, period”.

He concludes, “I’m not going to lie to you. That was one of the best four minutes and 59 seconds that I’ve had on my channel.”

Watch Nick here:

But wait. There’s more. Then Nick is directed to John Farnham’s performance of ‘Help’ with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra released in 1989.

Watch his reaction to Farnham:

For our American friends who may be as perplexed as Nick Wilson, John Farnham and Jimmy Barnes are Australia’s most successful recording artists of all-time yet both have someone managed to go unnoticed in the USA.

Farnham’s 1986 album ‘Whispering Jack’ is the second biggest selling album of all-time in Australia. Jimmy Barnes has had more number albums in Australia than any other artist (Five with Cold Chisel and 13 solo).

And for further reactions from Nick Wilson hit up his Patreon page.

https://www.patreon.com/ThatSingersPatreon

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Frida Somethings Going On
Frida Was The Only ABBA Member To Have A Solo Hit Globally

It is incredible considering the success of ABBA that only one member went on to have a solo hit. Frida (Anni-Frid Lyngstad) scored a no 3 hit in Sweden, no 5 hit in Australia, no 13 in the USA in 1982 with the Phil Collins produced ‘I Know There’s Something Going On’.

29 mins ago
Lionel Richie and Tyra Banks new ice-cream Photo by Massimo Campana
Lionel Richie Has His Fans Licked With New Ice-Cream Flavour

Lionel Richie has teamed up with supermodel Tyra Banks to launch a new ice-cream flavour they call ‘All Night Love”.

54 mins ago
Elton John The Lockdown Sessions
Elton John Recruits Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder For ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

Elton John has been busy in lockdown working with his famous friends on a new album.

7 hours ago
Sting at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Releases New Details For ‘The Bridge’

Sting has announced his 15th studio album, 'The Bridge', and released the lead single, 'If It's Love'.

10 hours ago
Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016. (photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11.com)
Russell Hitchcock Of Air Supply Tests Positive To Covid-19

Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply has revealed that he has tested positive to Covid-19.

22 hours ago
Fleetwood Mac Future Games
Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Future Games’ The First Album With Christine McVie Clocks Up 50th Anniversary

Fleetwood Mac’s fifth album ‘Future Games’ is 50 years old this week. It was the first Fleetwood Mac album to feature Christine McVie as a full member.

1 day ago
Abba Voyage 020921
ABBA Leak Expected To Announce Full Album Of 10 Songs And Release Two This Week

A leak ahead of the ABBA Voyage announcement this week is suggesting 10 new songs are on the way making for a complete ‘Voyage’ album with two of the new songs set for release this week.

1 day ago