 WATCH: Charli XCX and Galantis Team Up For Japanese Nintendo Theme Park - Noise11.com
WATCH: Charli XCX and Galantis Team Up For Japanese Nintendo Theme Park

by Tim Cashmere on January 14, 2020

in News

Pop star Charli XCX and producer Galantis have penned the theme to the upcoming Super Nintendo theme park in Osaka, Japan.

The song We Are Born To Play accompanies footage of ordinary people jumping into a Super Mario Bros. fantasy world while Charli XCX looks down from atop her castle spire.

It isn’t breaking any musical barriers, but I dare you not to dance around just a little bit when that Super Mario Bros theme kicks in at 1:59.

While the clip shows an animated fantasy world, the theme park itself will offer punters the chance to interact with a life-sized version of the classic game. A wristband will track the coins you get as you navigate through the world, and you’ll even get to compete with others.

The theme park will be an extension of the already existing Universal Studios Japan. There is no exact opening date, but they’re planning on being open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

Universal has plans to roll out a similar thing at its other parks in Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore at a later date.

Watch Charli XCX’s We Are Born To Play below:

