WATCH: Coachella – 20 Years In The Desert Teaser Appears

California’s legendary Coachella festival turns 21 this year and to celebrate there is a doco on the way.

The documentary was produced by YouTube originals and will premiere on March 31, 2020.

In it, you can expect to see performances, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and stuff you will not have seen anywhere before.

There will be some great performances from the likes of Björk, Madonna, Daft Punk, Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Kanye West and heaps more.

Don’t forget Coachella is happening again in April. If you haven’t got tickets yet, click here for instructions on how to get them! This year’s lineup includes Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Idles, Amyl and the Sniffers, Fatboy Slim, Run The Jewels, Sampa The Great just to name a few.

Check out the short teaser below:

