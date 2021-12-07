 Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ for Jimmy Kimmel - Noise11.com
Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ for Jimmy Kimmel

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2021

Courtney Barnett was back playing for America this week with a performance of her song ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Courtney Barnett is on tour in the USA.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
Thu, December 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint
Fri December 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange
Sun December 12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange
Tues December 14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange
Wed December 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
Sat January 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Thurs January 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Tues January 25 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Wed January 26 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 30 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Fri January 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin
Sat January 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin
Mon January 31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir
Wed February 2 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Thurs February 3 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Fri February 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin
Sat February 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin
Mon February 7 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Tues February 8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir
Thurs February 10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir
Fri February 11 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir
Sat February 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir

