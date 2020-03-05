Watch Highlights of the Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons Reunion for John Power

On 17 March 2019 Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons reformed for a one-off show to celebrate the life and music of their former bass player John Power.

A 22 minute edition of 5 songs highlights how great Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons were for the reunion at the John Power memorial. The footage has just gone online. The footage was filmed by Howard Aitken and edited by Tony Leach of Parallax Films.

At the show Joe Camerilli told the audience “I don’t know if we’ll ever play together again but if we don’t this is a happy ending.” Falcon’s hierarchy Jeff Burstin, Tony Faehse, Gary Young and Wilbur Wilde performed a 90-minute set of pure musicianship.

Check it out.

Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, 17 March 2019, Memo Music Hall, St Kilda

The Cthulhu (from Don’t Waste It, 1977)

Honey Dripper (from Let’s Drip Awhile, 1979)

Young Girl (from Let’s Drip Awhile, 1979)

So Young (from So Young, 1978)

Hit and Run (from Screaming Targets, 1979)

Just To Be With You (from Screaming Targets, 2014 reissue)

Boogie in the Barnyard (from Whip It Out, 1977)

Dancing Shoes (from Don’t Waste It, 1977)

Yes Indeed (from Let’s Drip Awhile, 1979)

I Need Your Loving (from Whip It Out, 1977)

You Made A Fool Out of Me (from Screaming Targets, 1979)

Security (from Screaming Targets, 1979)

Shape I’m In (from Screaming Targets, 1979)

Ain’t Got No Money (from Let’s Drip Awhile, 1979)

Route 66 (from Let’s Drip Awhile, 1979)

Beating Around The Bush (from Don’t Waste It, 1977)

John Power passed away in November, 2018. He was the bass player for Jo Jo Zep & the Falcons from 1975-1982, 1984, 2001, 2003-2004 and 2011 through to the most recent shows.

Power hooked up with Joe Camilleri after a stint in the Foreday Riders to form Jo Jo Zep and the Little Helpers who quickly became Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons in 1975.

In 1985 Power formed The Hippos in Sydney with Les Karski who had migrated to Australia from the UK after his hits with Supercharge (You Got To Get Up and Dance). The Hippos had a minor hit with ‘Dark Age’ in 1988.

