 Watch Leo Sayer Recite His Poem For The Roadies - Noise11.com
Leo Sayer performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016.

Leo Sayer performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch Leo Sayer Recite His Poem For The Roadies

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2020

in News

Leo Sayer has poked his head in front of a camera to recite a poem to honour the roadies, the backbone of the live music industry.

‘Our Crew’ might be a Leo Sayer song. It is just words without music right now so that officially makes it a poem at this stage. 

Leo says the road crew is “the support mechanism”. “They are all suffering,” he says in the video.

“2020 has been a tough year for the entire music industry, but the hardest hit sector has been the live concert and festival scene. Covid 19 has made it impossible for the big festivals and for even the smallest gigs to take place. This affects all musicians of course, but even more than us it’s putting our roadies, tech assistants and crews literally onto the breadline. They need to be self employed, non contracted, it’s the only way they can get to work all the gigs they need throughout the year so their families can survive, and thus they don’t qualify for Job Keeper or any kind of Government assistance. I’ve made this little poem for them and I hope you like it….”

In September 2020 Leo released his homage to Melbourne with ‘My City In Lockdown’.

http://www.noise11.com

