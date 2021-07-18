 Weezer Plan Four Albums For 2022 - Noise11.com
Rivers Cuomo Weezer at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Weezer Plan Four Albums For 2022

by Music-News.com on July 19, 2021

in News

Weezer are set to serve up four new albums to mark each season in 2022.

Rivers Cuomo has been keeping himself very busy writing songs during the Covid-19 crisis, and now, fans will get to hear fresh material at the start of the spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

“I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands, so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year,” Cuomo said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. “It’s called Seasons and each album comes out on the first day of the season.”

“Spring is kind of like happy chill,” he explained. “And then, we move through dance-rock, and like a Strokes-style album for the fall (autumn), and sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for the winter.”

The Buddy Holly stars have already spoiled fans with two new albums this year – January’s OK Human, which was also made during the pandemic, and Van Weezer, which was recorded before the 2020 chaos and dropped in May.

