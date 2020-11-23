What Is Noel Gallagher Doing This Week To Stay In The News? - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher’s bandmate Charlotte Marionneau says the former Oasis guitarist “just wants to have a nice time”, after years of feuding with his estranged sibling Liam.

Charlotte has claimed Noel, 53, is not interested in the drama surrounding his fractious relationship with his younger sibling and former bandmate, who he has been locked in a war of words with since their band split following a backstage bust-up between the pair at their last gig in 2009.

Charlotte – who famously played the scissors during their performance of ‘She Taught Me How To Fly’ on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’ in 2017, which riled up Liam – is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column as saying: “I think Noel is very good at choosing people.

“Maybe from his past of having had arguments maybe now he just wants to have a nice time.

“I was really surprised when I joined.

“All the technicians were just so lovely and I was like: ‘Wow’.

“I couldn’t believe how lovely everyone was.”

The chances of an Oasis reunion continue to dwindle, with Liam, 48, recently being snubbed from last month’s ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ 25th anniversary celebrations.

Oasis’ ex-frontman went on a Twitter rant after Noel didn’t ask him to be a part of his plans to mark the milestone of their seminal record, which was released on October 2, 1995.

Gallagher used Oasis’ social media pages to ask their fans to submit questions via video to feature in the film, ‘Return to Rockfield’, which he recorded as part of the anniversary.

He wrote: “So anyway… as you are probably all aware ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ turns 25 this year. To celebrate I will be doing a bit of filming to discuss the album and its lasting legacy.

“I am asking you to submit any questions you might have about the making of the record, the writing of the songs and the times in general.

“If you could film yourselves asking the questions too that would be most excellent.”

And Liam hit back at his brother, who he often refers to as “potato”, and the band’s management, Ignition, for going behind his back and told their fans to tweet him if they want to know anything about Oasis.

He wrote: “I’ve not been asked ignition the fuckwit cowboys will just want the potato which is fine by me coz I’ll answer your questions on a daily basis don’t need to make a big sing and dance about it Dya get me JO (sic)”

Liam has always been up for reuniting the Britpop group, but Noel has continued to dash hopes of it ever happening.

He said earlier this year: “For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it’s not happening.”

