White Stripes Music To Appear In Australian Ballet Performance

The Australian Ballet is reviving the 2006 ballet Chroma, which features remixed and recomposed music of The White Stripes.

The music is reimagined with the help of composer Joby Talbot and the on-stage moves are choreographed by ballet icon Wayne McGregor. McGregor is best known for intense and physically demanding works that push the boundaries of how a body is capable of moving.

Chroma will be performed as part of a triple bill alongside Dyad 1929 and Logos.

Dyad 1929 is another McGregor-choreographed piece with music by legendary American minimalist composer Steve Reich. It debuted in 2013.

In between these two pieces will be a new composition by Alice Tropp. Tropp has been a dancer with The Australian Ballet since 2007, and in 2018 was appointed one of the company’s resident choreographers. Her newest work Logos will make its debut as part of this on-stage triptych with using already-composed music by Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi.

Together Chroma, Logos and Dyad 1929 form Volt – a 125 minute exploration of dance and beauty.

Where and when can you see Volt?

13 – 24 – Arts Centre, Melbourne, VIC

3 – 22 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

