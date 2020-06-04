 Wilbur Wilde Tells Brian Mannix He Had A Sex Scene In Mad Max - Noise11.com
Wilbur Wilde photo by Ros O'Gorman

Wilbur Wilde photo by Ros O'Gorman

Wilbur Wilde Tells Brian Mannix He Had A Sex Scene In Mad Max

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Wilbur Wilde has told Brian Mannix a very funny story about his small part in Mad Max on Brian’s new Podcast with Kevin Hiller ‘Life of Brian … Mannix That Is’.

Wilbur was a member of Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons at that stage of his career. “George Miller, who directed Mad Max, came to see The Falcons play at Bananas one night around ’77, maybe the start of ’78,” Wilbur tells Brian and Kevin. “My girlfriend at the time and I were extras in ‘Mad Max’. We were the two young lovers naked in the field. They filmed it down near Point Cook, on that Melbourne Water land (the Board of Works it would have been back then). George found out from one of our mates Johnny Ley on the crew who said ‘Wilbur plays in Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons’. George said ‘we’re looking for a theme tune’ so he swanned into Bananas. George turned up in a linen suit and I think he had a cape. It was that late 70s Melbourne pub rock scene and Dr George Miller swans in to hear the band to get a couple of ideas for the soundtrack for Mad Max but it never happened”.

Wilbur’s starring role was at the start of the film. “Its in the first 59 seconds and there was an actor looking at us through the crosshairs of a rifle-scope,Stephen Millichamp, who sadly died before time. In the car was John Ley, the guy who got the saucepan through his throat. John Ley called up and said ‘we need a couple of extras for this movie’. We got a lift out to the location with John, stayed there all day and filmed our bit which was simulated. It was freezing cold. After we finished our bit we sat in Grant Page’s old Mercedes. I saw him last year when they had the 40th anniversary in Marysborough. Grant Page was the legendary stunt co-originator. I reminded him we sat in his Mercedes and got stoned. I reckon we got 50 bucks each for seven seconds. Some would argue it’s the best seven seconds in the movie”.

Wilbur has a lot of stories about meeting Ali, forming Ol 55, starting Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons with Joe Camilleri, partying with Nilsson and a whole lot more.

Check out Episode 1 of ‘Life of Brian … Mannix That Is’

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 We Will Rock You Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Brian Mannix WWRY We Will Rock You We Will Rock You

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Iggy Pop Goes In Fighting For Big Cats

Iggy Pop has called on Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to co-sponsor the proposed Big Cat Public Safety Act to protect tigers and other big cat species from animal abuse.

17 hours ago
Sammy Hagar photo by Randee St Nicholas, Noise11, Photo
Sammy Hagar Knocks Out A Rocking ‘Keep A-Knockin’

Sammy Hagar has continued his Lockdown Sessions with a rocking ‘Keep A-Knockin.’ best known for the 1957 Little Richard version.

23 hours ago
Babba
Babba Presents Abba To Stream From Memo Music Hall This Saturday

Memo Music Hall will present the live stream of dancing queen’s Babba performing the music of Abba this Saturday (6 June).

1 day ago
Sting photo by Ros OGorman
Sting Pays Tribute To His Tour Manager Billy Francis

Sting has posted a touching tribute to his tour manager Billy Francis, who has passed away after a battle with cancer.

2 days ago
Joey Image of The Misfits
Early Misfits Drummer Joey Image Dead At 63

Joey Image, drummer for The Misfits over 1978 and 1979, has died at age 63.

2 days ago
Elton John and Nigel Olsson perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Takes $75m Hit Because of Coronavirus

Elton John has reportedly been left "bereft" after taking a significant $75 million (£60 million) hit after coronavirus forced him to cancel his farewell tour.

3 days ago
Tea for the Tillerman
Cat Stevens Reimagines ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ 50 Years On

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has revisited his classic ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ 50 years on to record a new version of the album to mark the title’s 50th anniversary.

6 days ago