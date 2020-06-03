William Creighton & Friends To Sing For Jungala

William Creighton has rounded up mates from all over the world to record a song for Jungala (Tracker Pete), the respected Aboriginal elder and traditional dancer.
Jungala performed at Bluesfest where he met Lukas Nelson, son of Willie and cofounder of Promise of the Real. Nelson appears on the song. “Jungala is my good friend and soul brother.. may the great spirit carry him forward after this challenge in love and many blessings,“ Lukas said.
William says, “Jungala is a real inspirational fella. He recently lost his leg and needs some funds for a prosthetic leg and rehab. All of these beautiful friends have put up their hands and it’s going to be a very special night.”
Streaming live from 8PM AEST Tuesday June 9 on his Facebook page (facebook.com/williamcrightonmusic), Crighton’s Campfire session will see him joined by friends near & far, featuring:
Allara
Amy Montgomery (Ire)
Andy Abra
Anthony Logerfo (US)
The Basics
Beans On Toast (UK)
Ben Salter
Claire Anne Taylor
Coda Chroma
The Dawn Of May
Drmngnow
Fanny Lumsden
Henry Wagons
Irish Mythen (Ire)
Jeff Lang
Kim Churchill
Lukas Nelson (US)
Magpie Diaries
Melody Pool
Missy Higgins
Rene Lavice (UK)
Steve Smyth
Terra Lightfoot (Can)
Travis Collins
William Barton
William & Julieanne Crighton
