William Creighton & Friends To Sing For Jungala

William Creighton has rounded up mates from all over the world to record a song for Jungala (Tracker Pete), the respected Aboriginal elder and traditional dancer.

Jungala performed at Bluesfest where he met Lukas Nelson, son of Willie and cofounder of Promise of the Real. Nelson appears on the song. “Jungala is my good friend and soul brother.. may the great spirit carry him forward after this challenge in love and many blessings,“ Lukas said.

William says, “Jungala is a real inspirational fella. He recently lost his leg and needs some funds for a prosthetic leg and rehab. All of these beautiful friends have put up their hands and it’s going to be a very special night.”

Streaming live from 8PM AEST Tuesday June 9 on his Facebook page (facebook.com/williamcrightonmusic), Crighton’s Campfire session will see him joined by friends near & far, featuring:

Allara

Amy Montgomery (Ire)

Andy Abra

Anthony Logerfo (US)

The Basics

Beans On Toast (UK)

Ben Salter

Claire Anne Taylor

Coda Chroma

The Dawn Of May

Drmngnow

Fanny Lumsden

Henry Wagons

Irish Mythen (Ire)

Jeff Lang

Kim Churchill

Lukas Nelson (US)

Magpie Diaries

Melody Pool

Missy Higgins

Rene Lavice (UK)

Steve Smyth

Terra Lightfoot (Can)

Travis Collins

William Barton

William & Julieanne Crighton

