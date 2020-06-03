 William Creighton & Friends To Sing For Jungala - Noise11.com
William Crighton

William Crighton

William Creighton & Friends To Sing For Jungala

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

William Creighton has rounded up mates from all over the world to record a song for Jungala (Tracker Pete), the respected Aboriginal elder and traditional dancer.

Jungala performed at Bluesfest where he met Lukas Nelson, son of Willie and cofounder of Promise of the Real. Nelson appears on the song. “Jungala is my good friend and soul brother.. may the great spirit carry him forward after this challenge in love and many blessings,“ Lukas said.

William says, “Jungala is a real inspirational fella. He recently lost his leg and needs some funds for a prosthetic leg and rehab. All of these beautiful friends have put up their hands and it’s going to be a very special night.”

Streaming live from 8PM AEST Tuesday June 9 on his Facebook page (facebook.com/williamcrightonmusic), Crighton’s Campfire session will see him joined by friends near & far, featuring:

Allara
Amy Montgomery (Ire)
Andy Abra
Anthony Logerfo (US)
The Basics
Beans On Toast (UK)
Ben Salter
Claire Anne Taylor
Coda Chroma
The Dawn Of May
Drmngnow
Fanny Lumsden
Henry Wagons
Irish Mythen (Ire)
Jeff Lang
Kim Churchill
Lukas Nelson (US)
Magpie Diaries
Melody Pool
Missy Higgins
Rene Lavice (UK)
Steve Smyth
Terra Lightfoot (Can)
Travis Collins
William Barton
William & Julieanne Crighton

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Grace Turner Half Truths
Grace Turner Debuts Half Light from Half Truths

Grace Turner has previewed her upcoming ‘Half Truths’ EP with a new song ‘Half Light’.

6 hours ago
Babba
Babba Presents Abba To Stream From Memo Music Hall This Saturday

Memo Music Hall will present the live stream of dancing queen’s Babba performing the music of Abba this Saturday (6 June).

7 hours ago
Rebel Yell photo by Rose Pure
Rebel Yell Debuts ‘Saving Grace’

Grace Stevenson (aka Rebel Yell) has released a second song ‘Saving Grace’ from the upcoming album ‘Fall From Grace’.

7 hours ago
David Woodward
Rest In Peace Australian Music Manager David Woodward

The Australian music industry is saddened to hear about the passing of music manager David Woodward who has died from a heart attack at age 40.

1 day ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission and His Musical Mates Deliver Epic ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’

Mick Thomas has used isolation to round up his Roving Commission and then commission a dozen of his musical mates to create ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’.

5 days ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter O’Doherty’s Dog Trumpet Song ‘Stay For Too Long’ Harks Back To Childhood

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty reached back into his past when he was a kid to create ‘Stay For Too Long’ on Dog Trumpet’s new ‘Great South Road’ album.

6 days ago
Emma Swift Blonde of the Tracks
Australia’s Emma Swift Records Bob Dylan Tribute ‘Blonde On The Tracks’

Nashville based Australian country star Emma Swift has recorded a tribute to Bob Dylan she calls ‘Blonde on the Tracks’.

6 days ago