 Wiz Khalifa On The Importance Of Being Your Own Boss - Noise11.com
Wiz Khalifa, music news, noise11.com

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa On The Importance Of Being Your Own Boss

by Music-News.com on May 5, 2020

in News

Wiz Khalifa has urged up-and-coming rappers to “be the captain of your own ship”, stressing the importance of having unique ideas in order to sustain success over a period of time.

He said: “You have to be the captain of your own ship and everything moves around you or it ain’t gonna work these days.

“The big people gravitate toward the people with the ideas, and if you ain’t got no ideas of who you are, can’t make it.”

In recent years, Wiz has collaborated with rising star Megan Thee Stallion. And the chart-topping rapper has revealed he is eager to work Megan again in the future.

Speaking to Ebro Darden on Apple Music about their collaboration, he explained: “I got on Megan’s music when she first started really droppin’, like right before she became super popular.

“I was just a fan of her flow and the shit that she was talkin’ about.

“When I went to the studio with her, I was just like, ‘Yo, I need you to do this verse for me’ and she knocked that out then did like two or three other ones and I did some joints for her … people are gonna hear us more.”

Wiz recently released his new album, ‘The Saga of Wiz Khalifa’, and he thinks fans can really embrace the record.

He said: “I feel like the fans needed some hits, man … they needed something to feel proud of to call themselves Wiz fans and enjoy music.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Marlon Williams at 2014 Leaps and Bounds Launch. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Marlon Williams To Debut Live at Auckland Town Hall With Q&A On YouTube

Marlon Williams will premiere the full live concert film from his acclaimed 2019 release Live at Auckland Town Hall this weekend, sharing the 109 minute show for free across YouTube and Facebook, followed by a live Q&A with fans.

53 mins ago
The Rubens
The Rubens Announce Revised Dates For Postponed Tour

The Rubens will now start their 'Live In Life' tour in September.

1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Remains In Good Spirits Since Parkinsons Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's - which is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination - earlier this year, and his wife Sharon Osbourne has insisted he’s “doing good”.

2 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Slams The Release Of Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop’

Liam Gallagher is pissed off at this brother Noel for making an unreleased Oasis song available to all.

4 days ago
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith On His Third Album

Sam Smith's new album will explore their "queerness".

5 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Is Selling His Sneakers For Covid-19 Fund

Eminem fans have a chance to walk in Marshall Mathers’ shoe. The rapper is auctioning off a pair of his Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt sneakers to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

5 days ago
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber Had A Lyme Disease Chat

Avril Lavigne once reached out to fellow Canadian popstar Justin Bieber over his battle with Lyme disease.

5 days ago