Wolf Alice Reveal Their Australian Tour Supports - Noise11.com

Wolf Alice have chosen Sydney’s Body Type, Canberra’s Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Brisbane’s Wiigz for their Australian supports.

Wolf Alice will perform in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane starting on 26 April in Sydney with Body Type, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers join the tour in Melbourne and Brisbane’s Wiigz doing the hometown gig.

Wolf Alice Dates

Tuesday 26 April

Big Top | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Body Type

Thursday 28 April

Forum | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Sunday 1 May

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

With special guest WIIGZ

