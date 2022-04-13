Wolf Alice Reveal Their Australian Tour Supports - Noise11.com

Wolf Alice have chosen Sydney’s Body Type, Canberra’s Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Brisbane’s Wiigz for their Australian supports.
Wolf Alice will perform in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane starting on 26 April in Sydney with Body Type, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers join the tour in Melbourne and Brisbane’s Wiigz doing the hometown gig.
Wolf Alice Dates
Tuesday 26 April
Big Top | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Body Type
Thursday 28 April
Forum | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Sunday 1 May
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest WIIGZ
