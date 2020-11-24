 Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Video For ‘Distance’, His Tribute To Dad Eddie Van Halen - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Video For ‘Distance’, His Tribute To Dad Eddie Van Halen

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2020

in News

Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli, has released a video in honour of his father Eddie Van Halen.

“As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him,” Wolfgang said in a statement. “While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.” – WVH Proceeds from “Distance” will be donated to Pop’s favorite charity, Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation MHOpus.org”.

The video features home movie footage of Wolfgang as a child in the 90’s with his mother and father.

Van Halen founder and guitarist Eddie Van Halen died on 6 October 2020at age 65.

Wolfgang joined Van Halen on bass replacing Michael Anthony in 2011. His only album with the band was ‘A Different Kind of Truth’, released in 2012.

Noise11.com

