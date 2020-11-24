Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Video For ‘Distance’, His Tribute To Dad Eddie Van Halen - Noise11.com

Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli, has released a video in honour of his father Eddie Van Halen.

“As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him,” Wolfgang said in a statement. “While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.” – WVH Proceeds from “Distance” will be donated to Pop’s favorite charity, Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation MHOpus.org”.

The video features home movie footage of Wolfgang as a child in the 90’s with his mother and father.

Van Halen founder and guitarist Eddie Van Halen died on 6 October 2020at age 65.

Wolfgang joined Van Halen on bass replacing Michael Anthony in 2011. His only album with the band was ‘A Different Kind of Truth’, released in 2012.

