Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Josh Pyke, Ben Lee, The Church To Play Sunset Sounds - Noise11.com

Sunset Sounds is heading to Hastings Foreshore Reserve in Victoria in November.

The line-up features Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Josh Pyke, Ben Lee, The Church, Kyle Lionhart and D’arcy Spiller.

Pete Murray and Kasey Chambers had a few words to say. “This will be a fantastic festival to be a part of, it is such a great line up,” said Pete. “Looking forward to bringing some live music back with my fellow musicians for Sunset Sounds,” added Kasey Chambers.

Sunset Sounds Hastings Foreshore Reserve will be held with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment. Festival organisers will work closely with and comply with all requirements of the public health authorities. If the show is required to be postponed, a postponement date will be announced and punters will be eligible for a full refund if they are unable to make the new date.

SUNSET SOUNDS | SUN 28 NOVEMBER | HASTINGS FORESHORE RESERVE,

MORNINGTON PENINSULA | VIC | 18+

GATES 12PM | SHOW START 1PM | APPROX FINISH 8PM

