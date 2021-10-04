Yes Debut 21st Album ‘The Quest’ - Noise11.com

Yes has delivered their 21st studio album ‘The Quest’ with the line-up of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison.

Steve Howe has been a member from yes from 1970 to 1989, 1990 to 1992 and then from 1995 to now. He is the guitarist and also produced the new album.

Drummer Alan White joined Yes from the Plastic Ono Band in 1972. He left in 1980 and returned in 1983 where he has remained ever since. Fun Fact: White was the drummer on John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ album as well as George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’.

Geoff Downes was a member of The Buggles (Video Killed The Radio Star) before spending 1980 with Yes an then returning in 2011. Downes was also a member of Asia (Heat of the Moment) with Steve Howe.

Billy Sherwood was with Yes from 1997 to 2000 and rejoined the band in 2015 following the death of Chris Squire.

Current lead singer Jon Davison has fronted Yes since 2012. Before joining Yes he fronted the Yes covers band Roundabout.

‘The Quest’ is the first Yes album since ‘Heath & Earth’ in 2014 and first since the death of Squire. The band decided to record a new album during lockdown where there 2020 tour was bumped to 2021 and now 2022.

The artwork was once again designed by Roger Dean whose first Yes album was ‘Fragile’ in 1971

