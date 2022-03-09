Yes To Perform Classic ‘Close To The Edge’ Album On 2022 Tour - Noise11.com

Yes will perform the ‘Close To The Edge’ album in its entirety on their 2022 tour.

Yes in 2022 is Steve Howe (guitars), Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) with additional drums and percussion by Jay Schellen.

Steve Howe said, “We reached a real high, doing Close To The Edge, we valued the musicianship, the artistic ideas and the vocalising that people bring and that’s why we’re still doing it, because it’s exciting to do! Close To The Edge was voted the most-proggy album possibly ever made. It was very experimental. We had already done 10-minute epics but with Close To The Edge we just took it a stage further and I’m very pleased we were brave enough to do that.”

‘Close To The Edge’, the fifth Yes album, was released on 13 September, 1972. The album featured three pieces with the title track taking up all of side one and ‘And You And I’ and ‘Siberian Khatru’ filling side two.

The album reached no 3 in the USA, no 4 in the UK and no 21 in Australia.

The Yes tour starts in Glasgow, Scotland on 15 June 2022.

