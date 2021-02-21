 Yungblud 'Life On Mars' Played On Mars - Noise11.com
Yungblud

Yungblud ‘Life On Mars’ Played On Mars

by Music-News.com on February 22, 2021

in News

Yungblud’s Life On Mars was played as NASA’s rover landed on the planet on Thursday.

The space agency’s Perseverance rover landed on the Red Planet as part of a mission to search for signs of ancient life and collect samples for analysis, as Yungblud’s track played during the live YouTube footage.

The musician told the BBC just before the landing he was thrilled to be part of space history, but was struggling to believe his track had been selected.

“I remember my 23-year-old manager rings me on the phone,” he said. “It was late ’cause he’s in LA and it must have been midnight ’cause I’d had a couple of beers, so I was already kind of out there.

“He’s like, ‘Yo, I just got off the phone with NASA… If the Mars rover lands successfully, they’re gonna play your cover of your favourite artist of all time, David Bowie, alongside it’. I’m just like, ‘Nah man, that just sounds like someone is just completely off their head telling you a mad story’… It’s completely unfathomable. Someone needs to slap me so I’ll wake up.”

