The Presets To Headline Reminisce Carnivale Melbourne - Noise11.com

There’s more live music about to begin. The Presets are coming up soon to to headline Reminisce.
Set times have been released.
REMINISCE CARNIVALE MELBOURNE
Sunday 5th December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Full Line-up:
The Presets [LIVE]
John Course [Top 50 Countdown]
Northeast Party House [LIVE]
Generik
Tom Evans vs Minx
Set Times:
1pm Tom Evans vs Minx
2pm Generik
3:15pm Northeast Party House [LIVE]
4pm John Course [Top 50 Countdown]
7:50pm The Presets [LIVE]
9pm END
Watch the Reminisce Classic House 2021 Aftermovie
For Tickets, go to: reminisce.dj
SYNTHONY SYDNEY 2021 is also happening soon.
Friday 10th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Featuring:
Miss Connie (Sneaky Sound System)
Ilan Kidron (The Potbelleez)
Emily Williams
Greg Gould
Mobin Master
Andy Van (Madison Avenue / Super Disco Club)
DJ Alex Preston
Matty O on Sax
Lucy, Lucy
For Tickets, go to: synthony.com
