The Presets To Headline Reminisce Carnivale Melbourne - Noise11.com

The Presets To Headline Reminisce Carnivale Melbourne

by Noise11.com on November 25, 2021

in Noise Pro

There’s more live music about to begin. The Presets are coming up soon to to headline Reminisce.

Set times have been released.

REMINISCE CARNIVALE MELBOURNE
Sunday 5th December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Full Line-up:
The Presets [LIVE]
John Course [Top 50 Countdown]
Northeast Party House [LIVE]
Generik
Tom Evans vs Minx
Set Times:
1pm Tom Evans vs Minx
2pm Generik
3:15pm Northeast Party House [LIVE]
4pm John Course [Top 50 Countdown]
7:50pm The Presets [LIVE]
9pm END
Watch the Reminisce Classic House 2021 Aftermovie
For Tickets, go to: reminisce.dj

SYNTHONY SYDNEY 2021 is also happening soon.

Friday 10th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Featuring:
Miss Connie (Sneaky Sound System)
Ilan Kidron (The Potbelleez)
Emily Williams
Greg Gould
Mobin Master
Andy Van (Madison Avenue / Super Disco Club)
DJ Alex Preston
Matty O on Sax
Lucy, Lucy

For Tickets, go to: synthony.com

Noise11.com

