The Presets To Headline Reminisce Carnivale Melbourne - Noise11.com

There’s more live music about to begin. The Presets are coming up soon to to headline Reminisce.

Set times have been released.

REMINISCE CARNIVALE MELBOURNE

Sunday 5th December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Full Line-up:

The Presets [LIVE]

John Course [Top 50 Countdown]

Northeast Party House [LIVE]

Generik

Tom Evans vs Minx

Set Times:

1pm Tom Evans vs Minx

2pm Generik

3:15pm Northeast Party House [LIVE]

4pm John Course [Top 50 Countdown]

7:50pm The Presets [LIVE]

9pm END

Watch the Reminisce Classic House 2021 Aftermovie

For Tickets, go to: reminisce.dj

SYNTHONY SYDNEY 2021 is also happening soon.

Friday 10th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Featuring:

Miss Connie (Sneaky Sound System)

Ilan Kidron (The Potbelleez)

Emily Williams

Greg Gould

Mobin Master

Andy Van (Madison Avenue / Super Disco Club)

DJ Alex Preston

Matty O on Sax

Lucy, Lucy

For Tickets, go to: synthony.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



