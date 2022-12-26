††† (Crosses) cover George Michael ‘One More Try’ - Noise11.com

††† (Crosses), the others band of Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Far’s Shaun Lopez, have released a surprise cover of George Michael’s 1988 hit ‘One More Try’.

‘One More Try’ was the fifth single from the second George Michael solo album ‘Faith’. Michael’s song reached no 1 in the USA, no 8 in the UK and no 34 in Australia.

††† released new music with ‘Permanent Radiant’ on 9 December.

Chino agrees ††† is more like Shaun’s band than his. He tells Noise11.com “as far as it can be its my voice still. I can’t go too far from that. I’m gonna sound like me. But the music we generated is not really based around acoustic drums and loud guitars. There is a different bed there for me to lay my voice over. Honestly, I don’t approach it any differently. I take it the same way as I would with anything I work on. I hear the music, get inspired by it, react to it and that’s what its been.”

Shaun and Chino met as teenagers. “Late teens, early 20s was when we discovered each other in Sacramento. We were both playing in bands We were fans of each others bands and felt we pushed each other as well. I’d hear something he was working on and vice versa. We’d just push each other to figure out what we wanted to do musically, but not together. Even back then we had a conversation. One night we were hanging out on thought we should make a project together. Not that we were thinking it was going to be †††. We loved the same music and had the same influences”.

Watch the Noise11 ††† interview with Chino and Shaun.

