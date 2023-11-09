 30 Seconds To Mars Announce Australian Dates for 2024 - Noise11.com
30 Seconds To Mars - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Thirty Seconds To Mars - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

30 Seconds To Mars Announce Australian Dates for 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2023

in News

30 Seconds To Mars will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Australia in 2024.

30 Seconds To Mars features brothers Jared and Shannon Leo. The band formed in California in 1998 around the time actor Jared was making the movies ‘Fight Club’, ‘Girl Interrupted’ and ‘American Psycho’.

30 Seconds to Mars have released six albums. The most recent was ‘It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day’ in September 2023.

30 Seconds To Mars dates are:

12 September, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
14 September, Sydney, QUDOS Arena
17 September, Brisbane, Riverstage

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

2023 Buckcherry publicity photo
Buckcherry To Tour Australia In 2024 With Rose Tattoo

Buckcherry are coming back to Australia in 2024 for a tour with Rose Tattoo.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Extra Taylor Swift Tickets To Go On Sale In Australia on Friday

Extra tickets to Taylor Swift in Australia have gone on sale following configurations of the venues.

1 day ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers To Release New Compilation With a New Song ‘Spirit’

The Killers are releasing a compilation album. The Killers will be releasing ‘Rebel Diamonds’ on 8 December, a 20-song list of their biggest hits from over the course of their 20-year career.

2 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Calls ‘Rudebox’ Album A Mistake

Robbie Williams wishes he'd waited longer to release his 2006 Ivor Novello nominated single Rudebox.

3 days ago
Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daniel Johns Takes His Publishing Catalogue To BMG

Daniel Johns has placed his publishing with BMG globally.

October 31, 2023
Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Ronan Keating Says It Was A Mistake To Carry On Without Stephen Gately

Ronan Keating thinks it was a "mistake" for Boyzone to carry on without the late Stephen Gateley.

October 30, 2023
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Joins U2 At The Sphere In Vegas

Lady Gaga has become the first special guest of U2 at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

October 28, 2023