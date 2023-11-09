30 Seconds To Mars Announce Australian Dates for 2024 - Noise11.com

30 Seconds To Mars will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Australia in 2024.
30 Seconds To Mars features brothers Jared and Shannon Leo. The band formed in California in 1998 around the time actor Jared was making the movies ‘Fight Club’, ‘Girl Interrupted’ and ‘American Psycho’.
30 Seconds to Mars have released six albums. The most recent was ‘It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day’ in September 2023.
30 Seconds To Mars dates are:
12 September, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
14 September, Sydney, QUDOS Arena
17 September, Brisbane, Riverstage
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE