 A Message from Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie On His Recovery - Noise11.com
Indiana, Bob Bongo Starkei and Wilbur Wilde

Indiana, Bob Bongo Starkei and Wilbur Wilde

A Message from Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie On His Recovery

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2025

in News

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has asked Noise11 to pass on an update about his health and ongoing treatment to his fans.

Bongo was diagnosed with Leukemia in January and has spent the last six weeks undergoing treatment. The good news is he is back home.

Bongo tells Noise11.com, “I’m heading home from hospital! It’s been six weeks and a bit of a wild ride but my blood counts are good and the Leukaemia is in remission. Still a way to go.

Bob continues, “Thanks for the unbelievable tsunami of well wishes via phone, text and email, and even the odd bunch of flowers. Apologies for not responding to all.

“Indiana, Arabella and Chrissy have been wonderful in their support!! And many thanks to Peter Green, Mark and Ian Bland for love and support.

“Still got some work to do to rebuild strength but look forward to seeing you all on the other side.

“My daughter Indiana and Wilbur Wilde brightened up last Sunday with a visit (and thanks Willy for the Elvis wig to enhance the new Peter Garrett look, but Willy I think I’ll pass out of respect for Elvis).”

When Bongo started his recovery journey all of his future dates, including two Sydney show in February, were cancelled.

Bob was almost an original member of Skyhooks. He joined the band August 1973 replacing his brother Peter who was the original guitar from March to August 1973. Bob has played on every Skyhooks album.

Watch an earlier Noise11 with Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Commodores Facebook photo
The Commodores To Tour Australia For The First Time since 1993

The Commodores are coming back to Australia for the first time in 32 years and for only their fourth ever Australia tour.

15 hours ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Alex Van Halen and Steve Lukather May Be Working On A New Valen Album

There could very well be another Van Halen album, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraah.

2 days ago
John Lennon One To One
John Lennon ‘One To One: John & Yoko’ Movie To Screen Internationally in April

John Lennon’s ‘One To One: John & Yoko’, the 2024 Kevin McDonald and Sam Rice-Edwards documentary, can be seen in cinemas internationally in April.

2 days ago
Francis Rossi
Francis Rossi of Status Quo To Release 17 Tracks From The Vault

Status Quo co-founder Francis Rossi has dug deep into his personal files and compiled 17 previously unreleased demo recordings for ‘The Way We Were Vol. 1’.

3 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel Cancels Shows Due To Health Issues

Billy Joel has announced his current tour is being postponed by four months due to a health issue.

3 days ago
Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Late Husband Carl Dean With New Song

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her husband Carl Dean by releasing a new song days after his death.

4 days ago
Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ann Wilson Is Performing Heart Shows In A Wheelchair

Heart star Ann Wilson has been performing in a wheelchair because she suffered a nasty fall five days before her tour kicked off.

6 days ago