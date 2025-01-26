Skyhooks Guitarist Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie Diagnosed With Aggressive Leukemia - Noise11.com

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie, the guitarist for Skyhooks, has been diagnosed with aggressive Leukemia and has cancelled all of his upcoming shows.

In a statement Bongo said, “This has come as a shock to me and my family. Life has been generous to me up until now but sometimes you draw the short straw. Apologies for any inconvenience, it stresses me to cancel the shows. I’ve been feeling on top of the world with the addition of Sasha in the band, but the situation makes it impossible for the shows to go on at this point in time.”

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green says, “We are all shocked & saddened by this news. I’ve known Bob since I was 15 and know what a fighter he is.

The band and those close to Bongo stand by him during these tough times.”

The news comes after a week of renewed interest in Skyhooks following the 50th anniversary release of the iconic ‘Living In the 70s’ album. The album re-entered the ARIA Australian artist chart at number 6 this week.

Bob has paused all live work with his band including the two sold-out Bob Starkie Skyhooks Shows in February.

Bob’s brother Peter Starkie was the original guitarist for Skyhooks. Bob replaced Peter in August 1973 before ‘Living In The 70s’ was recorded. Bob, an the other new member Red Symons, who replaced Peter Inglis, became the duel guitar sound of the band. Bob has played in every incarnation of the band.

