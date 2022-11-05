Aaron Carter Found Dead At Age 34 - Noise11.com

Aaron Carter, the pop star, rapper and brother of Backstreet Boys’ member Nick Carter, has been found dead at the age of 34.

Aaron had a string of his own hits in Australia with ‘Crush On You’ (no 9, 1997), ‘Crazy Little Party Girl’ (no 20, 1997) and ‘I Want Candy’ (no 27, 2000).

Carter opened for Backstreet Boys in his early pop years. He also appeared on Nickelodeon, Dancing With The Stars and the Broadway musical Seussical.

However Carter was forever in legal troubles. He filed for bankruptcy in 2013 which was settled in 2014. However his drug abuse was taking effect on his body. In 2017 the 6ft Carter weighed just 52 kilos.

He recently lost custody of his son Prince and in September checked into a drug rehabilitation facility.

Carter was found at his Lancaster, California home. He had drowned in his bathtub.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

