ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, Sir Ian McKellen and Kylie Minogue Are Christmas Knitwits - Noise11.com

 ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus, Sir Ian McKellen and Kylie Minogue Are Christmas Knitwits
ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, Sir Ian McKellen and Kylie Minogue Are Christmas Knitwits

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2023

in News

Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA and Sir Ian McKellen have premiered the third of their Christmas “Knitting” videos with an appearance from Kylie Minogue in the first episode.

This season starts with a call from Kylie asked Bjorn to contribute to her Vegas show.

The famous knitting duo are back, Bjorn and Ian

ABBA with friends

ABBA Toes

And watch the 2022 series

