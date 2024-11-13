 AC/DC Accidentally Leak 2025 Date - Noise11.com
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Accidentally Leak 2025 Date

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2024

in News

AC/DC seem set to announce a 2025 US tour after a post for a Minneapolis date was posted to the band’s Instagram account and then quickly deleted.

Blabbermouth reports that an image of the mistake was captured by AC/DC fan page acdcimages who reposted the image to their Instagram page.

A second post confirming the first was also founded, screen grabbed and then deleted.

AC/DC toured Europe in 2024 but not America. Their most recent show was 17 August 2024 in Dublin. The tour began on 17 May 2024 in Germany.

AC/DC Setlist , Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland 17 August 2024

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)
Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)
Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)
Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)
Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)
Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)
Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)
Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)
Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)
High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)
Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)
You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)
Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)
For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

AC/DC performed 7 October 2023 for Power Trip in the California desert. It was the band’s first American date since 2016. AC/DC last performed in Australia in 2015.

