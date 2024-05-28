 AC/DC Delete Three Songs From Italy Show Setlist - Noise11.com
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Delete Three Songs From Italy Show Setlist

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2024

in News

AC/DC trimmed three song from their show in Italy on May 25 and just the third night of the Power Up world tour.

No explanation was given for the trimmed down set. But the three songs came towards the end of the show.

‘Givin The Dog A Bone’, ‘Dog Eat Dog’ and ‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’ were played at the first two shows in Germany on 17 and 21 May but missing from the Italian show. The three songs were also played at the 2023 Power Trip concert in California.

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)
Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)
Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)
Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)
Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)
Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)
Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)
You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)
Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)
Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)
Givin the Dog a Bone (from Back In Black, 1980) NOT PLAYED
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)
Dog Eat Dog (from Let There Be Rock, 1977) NOT PLAYED
High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)
Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be (from Let There Be Rock, 1977) NOT PLAYED
Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)
Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)
For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

AC/DC’s next show in 29 May 2024 in Spain.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen 2024 Postponed
Bruce Springsteen Postpones European Shows

Bruce Springsteen has postponed four shows on his current European tour due to “vocal issues”.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Treat New Jersey Five Unique Songs Including One Premiere

The Rolling Stones are on the east coast of the USA with two shows in New Jersey for the Hackney Diamonds tour.

1 day ago
Engelbert in Melbourne by Winston Robinson
Engelbert Humperdinck Ends His Australian The Last Waltz Tour To Rave Reviews

Engelbert Humperdinck has wrapped up his The Last Waltz tour in Australia with eight shows in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth and is now back at his home in Los Angeles.

1 day ago
Graceland Christmas Lights, music news, noise11.com
Graceland Sale Blocked

Plans to sell Elvis Presley's home and burial site, Graceland, have been blocked.

5 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Is Working On Orchestral Project

Dolly Parton has announced the visual orchestral project, 'Threads: My Songs in Symphony'.

6 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Has A New Album Set For Release

Sir Elton John's new album is just a few weeks away from being released.

6 days ago
Neil Young Early Daze
Neil Young To Present Early Crazy Horse Recordings On ‘Early Daze’ Archive Album

The next album in the Neil Young Archive series will focus on early Crazy Horse recordings from 1969. It is called ‘Early Daze’.

May 20, 2024