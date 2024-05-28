AC/DC Delete Three Songs From Italy Show Setlist - Noise11.com

AC/DC trimmed three song from their show in Italy on May 25 and just the third night of the Power Up world tour.

No explanation was given for the trimmed down set. But the three songs came towards the end of the show.

‘Givin The Dog A Bone’, ‘Dog Eat Dog’ and ‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’ were played at the first two shows in Germany on 17 and 21 May but missing from the Italian show. The three songs were also played at the 2023 Power Trip concert in California.

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)

Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)

Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)

Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)

Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)

Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)

Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)

You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)

Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)

Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)

Givin the Dog a Bone (from Back In Black, 1980) NOT PLAYED

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

Dog Eat Dog (from Let There Be Rock, 1977) NOT PLAYED

High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)

Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be (from Let There Be Rock, 1977) NOT PLAYED

Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)

Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)

For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

AC/DC’s next show in 29 May 2024 in Spain.

