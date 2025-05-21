AC/DC Postpone Nashville Show Due To Bad Weather - Noise11.com

AC/DC were forced to postpone their Nashville show on 20 May by 24 hours his week after a tornado warning was issued for the area.

Winds up to 70 miles per hour were predicted for the region.

Tonight’s AC/DC show at Nissan Stadium has been rescheduled to tomorrow, May 21 due to inclement weather. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Ticket purchasers will receive an email with more information.

AC/DC’s previous setlist on 16 May in Tampa, Florida was:

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)

Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)

Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)

Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)

Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)

Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)

Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)

Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)

Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)

Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)

You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)

Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)

For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

