 American Federation of Musicians Issues Statement About The Felon After Attacking Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

American Federation of Musicians Issues Statement About The Felon After Attacking Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2025

in News

The American Federation of Musicians has issued a statement following America’s Felon Baby President’s childish attacks on Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.

The convicted felon former reality show host lashed out at Bruce after Springsteen tore him a new arsehole at his concert in Manchester this week. Bruce told the Manchester crowd, “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

The felon responded, “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.” Trump continued with his detour away from Springsteen commentary into Biden criticism, writing, “If I wasn’t elected, it (the United States) would have been GONE by now!”

He continued the rant, “Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

About Taylor Swift, the felon rapist posted the misogynist juvenile comment, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'”.

American Federation of Musicians International President Tino Gagliardi issued the following statement in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on members Bruce Springsteen, member of Local 47 (Los Angeles, CA) and Local 399 (Asbury Park, NJ), and Taylor Swift, member of Local 257 (Nashville, TN):

“The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada will not remain silent as two of our members—Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift—are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States. Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not just brilliant musicians, they are role models and inspirations to millions of people in the United States and across the world. Whether it’s Born in the USA or the Eras Tour, their music is timeless, impactful, and has deep cultural meaning. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in solidarity with all our members.”

Despite calling him “Highly Overrated” and “Dumb as a rock” the felon once used Springsteen’s ‘Born In The USA’ as an opening at a rally before receiving a legal Cease and Desist.

Both Swift and Springsteen backed the Democrats at the 2024 election.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob 'Bongo' Starkie 2025
Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie Sends Out a Heartfelt Message

Skyhooks’ guitarist Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has posted a video to his socials thanking everyone who has helped him with his leukemia battle.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Tears trump A New Arsehole In Brutal Takedown In Manchester

Bruce Springsteen has delivered a brutal takedown of trump ripping the corrupt maga leader a new arsehole on the opening night of his European tour in Manchester, UK.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Bendigo April 27 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Jimmy Barnes Takes Us Four Songs Deep Into ‘Defiant’

‘Defiant’, the 21st studio album for Jimmy Barnes, will be released 6 June 2025.

5 days ago
The Spinners
John Edwards Lead Singer of The Spinners Dies Aged 80

John Edwards, The Spinners lead singer has died at the age of age.

5 days ago
Lemmy Phil Taylor and Eddlie Clarke photo by Sheila Rock supplied by BMG
Motörhead To Release 1976 ‘Lost Album’ ‘The Manticore Tapes’

Motörhead will release the 1976 recordings ‘The Manticore Tapes’ that were originally intended for an album at the time but then discarded.

May 9, 2025
George Thorogood and the Destroyers Play Melbourne #Review

George Thorogood formed The Destroyed in 1973, ZZ Top started in 1969. Combined, George’s 53 years as a Destroyer and Billy Gibbons 56 years as a Top gives this night an incredible combined 109 years of experience on stage.

May 8, 2025
ZZ Top Without Dusty and Frank Must Be Bittersweet for Billy Gibbons

It must be a strange feeling for Billy Gibbons to have to celebrate 50 years of ZZ Top on tour without his co-founders and best friends Dusty Hill and Frank Beard. The good news is that Gibbons is continuing the legacy of one of America’s greatest Blues-Rock bands.

May 8, 2025