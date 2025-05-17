American Federation of Musicians Issues Statement About The Felon After Attacking Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift - Noise11.com

The American Federation of Musicians has issued a statement following America’s Felon Baby President’s childish attacks on Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.

The convicted felon former reality show host lashed out at Bruce after Springsteen tore him a new arsehole at his concert in Manchester this week. Bruce told the Manchester crowd, “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

The felon responded, “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.” Trump continued with his detour away from Springsteen commentary into Biden criticism, writing, “If I wasn’t elected, it (the United States) would have been GONE by now!”

He continued the rant, “Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

About Taylor Swift, the felon rapist posted the misogynist juvenile comment, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'”.

American Federation of Musicians International President Tino Gagliardi issued the following statement in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on members Bruce Springsteen, member of Local 47 (Los Angeles, CA) and Local 399 (Asbury Park, NJ), and Taylor Swift, member of Local 257 (Nashville, TN):

“The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada will not remain silent as two of our members—Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift—are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States. Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not just brilliant musicians, they are role models and inspirations to millions of people in the United States and across the world. Whether it’s Born in the USA or the Eras Tour, their music is timeless, impactful, and has deep cultural meaning. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in solidarity with all our members.”

Despite calling him “Highly Overrated” and “Dumb as a rock” the felon once used Springsteen’s ‘Born In The USA’ as an opening at a rally before receiving a legal Cease and Desist.

Both Swift and Springsteen backed the Democrats at the 2024 election.

