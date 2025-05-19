Bruce Springsteen Continues Speaking Out At Baby Man President At Second Manchester Concert - Noise11.com

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has remained outspoken about America’s baby man felon president. At his second Manchester show on Friday night Bruce called the convicted felon an “unfit President”, dedicated ‘Rainmaker’ to “our dear leader” and introduced ‘Long Walk Home’ as “a prayer for my country”.

Bruce tore into trump at the first Manchester show saying “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

Bruce Springsteen won't be silenced. He was back at it again tonight in Manchester. Still The Boss. pic.twitter.com/Skilu9sql4 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 18, 2025

Babyman trump went into a childish meltdown over The Boss’s comments calling him a “dried out prune” but then for no reason at all started on Taylor Swift saying she “no longer HOT”.

Springsteen’s Land of Hope and Dreams European tour will conclude in Milan, Italy on 3 July 2025. Bruce will perform a third Manchester show on Tuesday 20 May 2025.

The setlist for Manchester, 17 May 2025 was:

Land of Hope and Dreams (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)

Death to My Hometown (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)

Lonesome Day (from The Rising, 2002)

My Love Will Not Let You Down (from Tracks compilation, 1998)

Rainmaker (from Letter To You, 2020) (dedicated to ‘our dear leader’)

Atlantic City (from Nebraska, 1982)

The Promised Land (from Darkness on the Edge of Town, 1978)

Hungry Heart (from the River, 1980)

The River (from the River, 1980)

Youngstown (from The Ghost of Tom Joad, 1995)

Murder Incorporated (from Greatest Hits, 1995)

Long Walk Home (from Magic, 2007)

House of a Thousand Guitars (from Letter To You, 2020)

My City of Ruins (from The Rising, 2002)

Ghosts (from Letter To You, 2020)

Because the Night (from Live 1975/1985)

Human Touch (from Human Touch, 1992)

Wrecking Ball (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)

The Rising (from The Rising, 2002)

Badlands (from Darkness on the Edge of Town, 1978)

Thunder Road (from Born To Run, 1975)

Encore:

Born in the U.S.A. (from Born In The USA, 1984)

Born to Run (from Born To Run, 1975)

Bobby Jean (from Born In The USA, 1984)

Dancing in the Dark (from Born In The USA, 1984)

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (from Born To Run, 1975)

Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover) (from Chimes of Freedom EP, 1988)

