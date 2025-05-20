The Doobie Brothers Preview Album With ‘Angels & Mercy’ Video - Noise11.com

The Doobie Brothers have released another preview of the upcoming ‘Walk This Road’ album with the Patrick Simmons sung ‘Angels & Mercy’.

‘Walk This Road’ reunites Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald with a line-up that hasn’t been seen in 45 years since The Doobies ‘Real Love’ album.

‘Walk This Road’ was produced in Los Angeles by John Shanks, who has worked with Sheryl Crow, Bon Jovie and Stevie Nicks. Shanks previous produced The Doobies ‘Liberté’ album.

Tom Johnston does not appear to have played on this track. The players on ‘Angels & Mercy’ are:

Patrick Simmons – Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, Dobro

Michael McDonald – Hammond B3, Piano, Background Vocals

John McFee – Violin, Mandolin, Resonator Guitar, Harmonica

John Cowan – Background Vocals

John Shanks – Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, Mandolin, Bass, Background Vocals

Victor Indrizzo – Drums, Percussion

‘Walk This Road’ will be release on 6 June 2025.

TRACKLISTING FOR WALK THIS ROAD:

1. “Walk this Road” Featuring Mavis Staples

2. “Angels & Mercy”

3. “Call Me”

4. “Learn to Let Go”

5. “State of Grace”

6. “Here to Stay”

7. “The Kind That Lasts”

8. “New Orleans”

9. “Speed of Pain”

10. “Lahaina”

