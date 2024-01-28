Adele Plans 2024 Tour - Noise11.com

Adele has revealed she will embark on a world tour when her next album is released.

Adele is currently busy with her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. During her show on Saturday she thrilled the audience by hinting at fresh plans to hit the road.

Adele admitted fans would have to wait a while for a follow-up to her hit 2021 album 30 but promised to tour it more than her previous releases.

“I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she told the excited audience. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

The revelation comes shortly after Adele admitted her Weekends With Adele residency had “changed” her life and given her a new passion for performing live.

“It’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!” the star recently wrote on Instagram.

She also sparked hopes of a tour when she signed off the message with, “Love you and I’ll see you on the other side soon.”

Adele’s successful Las Vegas residency is scheduled to finish on 15 June.

