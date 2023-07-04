Alan Arkin Was Once A Pop Star - Noise11.com

Academy Award winning actor Alan Arkin once had a hit song.

Arkin, who most recently played Norman Newlander alongside Michael Douglas’ Sandy Kominsky in The Kominsky Report, died on 29 June, 2023 at age 89. Arkin has a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA to his name as well as six Emmy nominations. His movie’s include ‘Marley and Me’, ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘Catch-22’.

In 1956, Alan Arkin, Erik Darling and Bob Carey formed the trio The Tarriers. They had two hit songs in 1956 and 1957, ‘Cindy, Oh Cindy’ and ‘The Banana Boat Song’. Both were Top 10 hits in the USA and also charted in the UK at no 26 and no 15.

Alan Arkin made his film debut in the 1957 movie ‘Calypso Heat Wave’ as a member of The Tattiers. In 1970, he was a regular on Sesame Street as Larry. 10 years later in 1980, he played himself on The Muppet Show. More recently Arkin also voiced J.D. Salinger in four episodes of ‘BoJack Horseman’.

