Alex Warren Announces Finding Family On The Road World Tour 2026 For Australia And New Zealand - Noise11.com

Grammy-nominated pop star Alex Warren will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026 with his Finding Family On The Road World Tour following a sold-out run across the region in 2025.

by Paul Cashmere

Global pop breakout Alex Warren will return to Australia and New Zealand in August and September 2026 for a major arena tour, extending the momentum of a year that has seen the American singer-songwriter become one of the most streamed and talked about artists in contemporary pop.

The tour, titled Finding Family On The Road World Tour 2026, will see Warren perform seven arena shows across Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. The announcement follows Warren’s sold-out run through Australia and New Zealand in August 2025, where venue upgrades were required in multiple cities due to overwhelming demand.

Promoted by Frontier Touring, the new dates mark Warren’s first arena tour of the region and underline the remarkable rise of a musician who only began releasing music independently five years ago.

To launch the tour announcement, Warren enlisted Australian wildlife personality Robert Irwin for a comedic video trailer. The clip features Warren and his wife Kouvr Annon scrambling to pack for a trip before discovering an alligator at their front door, prompting a call to Irwin for assistance. The light-hearted promotional video mirrors Warren’s long-running connection with social media storytelling, which helped introduce him to millions of fans before his music career took off.

Warren’s popularity has accelerated rapidly over the past two years. With more than 7.7 billion career streams and over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the California-born singer has moved from social media creator to global chart presence.

His 2025 single ‘Ordinary’ became a defining moment in that transformation. The song has accumulated more than 1.6 billion streams worldwide and was the top-selling song released in the United States during 2025 by total units. It spent 10 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global 200 Ex US charts, while also holding the top position on the UK singles chart for 13 weeks.

In Australia the song has achieved 7x Platinum certification on the ARIA Singles Chart, while also reaching 4x Platinum in New Zealand. More than a year after its release the track continues to resonate with audiences, sitting inside the Top 10 on both the ARIA Singles Chart and the Official Aotearoa Top 40 Singles Chart.

The single helped propel Warren to his first Grammy Award nomination for Best New

Artist in 2026, a milestone that placed him alongside some of the most prominent emerging voices in global music.

Warren’s most recent release, ‘Fever Dream’, has continued that trajectory. The single debuted with more than 5.1 million Spotify streams in its first 24 hours, marking the biggest opening of his career. It also entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 21. The accompanying video features a cameo appearance from Paris Hilton, adding another pop culture crossover moment to Warren’s growing catalogue.

The success of these singles feeds into Warren’s album You’ll Be Alright, Kid, released in July 2025. The record expanded on the material from his earlier project You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) and added ten new songs including ‘Ordinary’, ‘Bloodline (With Jelly Roll)’, and ‘On My Mind (With Rosé)’.

While the earlier release focused on themes of grief and loss, the expanded album shifts toward recovery and optimism. The project has charted strongly around the world, reaching the Top 10 in Australia and New Zealand and climbing to number five on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

The personal tone of Warren’s music reflects elements of his own story. Born Alexander Warren Hughes in Carlsbad, California in 2000, Warren experienced significant upheaval early in life. His father died from kidney cancer when he was nine, and he later faced homelessness as a teenager. Those experiences would later shape the confessional style that defines much of his songwriting.

Before establishing himself as a recording artist, Warren built a massive online following. He began posting YouTube videos as a child and later became a co-founder of the influential TikTok collective The Hype House in 2019. By the early 2020s he had millions of followers across YouTube and TikTok, a platform that helped introduce his music to a global audience.

Since shifting his focus fully toward music, Warren has delivered high-profile performances at events including the American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and the Grammy Awards, while also making his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Live performances have also become a central part of Warren’s success. His Cheaper Than Therapy Tour visited 47 cities across North America and Europe and was extended due to strong ticket demand. Along the way he shared stages with artists including Ed Sheeran at Coachella and Jelly Roll during the Stagecoach festival.

With the upcoming Finding Family On The Road World Tour 2026, Warren will now bring that momentum back to Australia and New Zealand, where his fanbase has grown significantly over the past year.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday March 20, following Frontier Touring presales earlier in the week.

Alex Warren Finding Family On The Road World Tour 2026

Australia & New Zealand

Friday 21 August, Christchurch, Wolfbrook Arena

Monday 24 August, Auckland, Spark Arena

Friday 28 August, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 1 September, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday 4 September, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday 9 September, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday 12 September, Perth, Perth Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)