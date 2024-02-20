 Alice Cooper Announces UK Tour With Glen Matlock and Primal Scream - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper Announces UK Tour With Glen Matlock and Primal Scream

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2024

in News

Alice Cooper is touring the UK this October with Primal Scream and Sex Pistol Glen Matlock.

Alice Cooper has announced his first UK run since 2022, the ‘Too Close For Comfort Tour’, which kicks off in Glasgow on October 14, before heading to Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, and concluding with a pair of up-close-and-personal shows at London’s Eventim Apollo on October 20 and 21.

As always, gig-goers can expect “snakes, guillotines, monsters and more”.

Alice Cooper invites fans to experience a deeper look at his world with giant video screens blending the live action with pre-recorded scenes.

Alice will be joined by his live band – comprising Ryan Roxie (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass), Tommy Henrikson (guitar), Glen Sobel (drums), and Nita Strauss (guitar).

Scottish rockers Primal Scream will open for Alice at all dates expect London, where Glen Matlock will take their place.

Rising punk rockers, The Meffs, will play all dates.

For his latest album, ‘Road’, Alice had all his touring musicians contribute for the first time.

He explained: “For ‘Road’, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs.

“I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

‘Too Close For Comfort Tour’ UK dates:

October 2024

Monday 14 – Glasgow Ovo Arena
Wednesday 16 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
Thursday 17 – Manchester AO Arena
Friday 18 – Leeds First Direct Arena
Sunday 20 – London Eventim Apollo
Monday 21 – London Eventim Apollo

music-news.com

